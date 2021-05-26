Raleigh Startup’s Data-Driven Approach to DEI Gains Traction Across the U.S.
The Diversity Movement welcomes full-time CEO in light of rapid growth and national need for diversity, equity and inclusionRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Diversity Movement, a company on a mission to help organizations drive better business outcomes through diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), announced today that co-founder Donald Thompson will move into a full-time role as chief executive officer as of June 1. This news highlights the national response to the organization’s unique approach to DEI and meteoric growth since its inception in late 2019.
Thompson, a certified diversity executive, has been heavily involved with The Diversity Movement since its beginnings at Walk West, the multi-award-winning digital marketing agency of which he’s been CEO since 2018 and will continue to work as the firm’s board chair.
“From the beginning, we wanted The Diversity Movement to be at the forefront of developing winning cultures at work,” said Donald Thompson. “The world is hungry for more than a press release and other band-aid approaches; it’s looking for action. The Diversity Movement was engineered to provide leaders and organizations with the hands-on mentorship and tools needed to spark lasting culture change and ultimately deliver better business outcomes."
In under two years, The Diversity Movement has grown to serve as a strategic partner to over 50 organizations in every region of the U.S., impacting upwards of 110,000 individuals across 12 industries, including healthcare, finance and technology. The firm has worked with organizations of all sizes, from those with fewer than 25 employees to larger enterprises with workforces numbering over 60,000.
Organizations that have partnered with The Diversity Movement have reported more diversity in qualified candidates, more equitable interviewing procedures, and more employee engagement. They’ve also managed to shift personal habits of language and behavior.
“The Diversity Movement doesn’t take a cookie-cutter approach to diversity, equity and inclusion. Instead they meet organizations where they are, working alongside them at every step to achieve measurable outcomes that make a bottom-line difference,” said Carol Howard, chief people officer at Abrigo.
Thompson brings over two decades of experience growing and leading firms and a track record of successful entrepreneurship to The Diversity Movement. He’s also one of seven North Carolina executives included on Forbes Next 1000: The Upstart Entrepreneurs Redefining the American Dream list.
About The Diversity Movement
The Diversity Movement is a results-oriented, data-driven strategic partner for organization-wide diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Our team of experts provides a customized mix of online learning, tools, events, mentorship and consulting services that help our partners create sustainable culture change and better business outcomes. Join the movement at www.thediversitymovement.com.
