Tayana Solutions commits collaboration with MYOB Enterprise Division for Acu Process Manufacturing
APM serves as a business solution that helps companies meet their entire process manufacturing needs to improve productivity and increase revenue.
APM is a reliable solution for process manufacturers struggling to meet their manufacturing needs. We help customers to go paperless by bringing true digital transformation for day-to-day functions. ”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a vision to reach out to more manufacturing businesses, MYOB Enterprise has formed a partner relationship with Tayana Solutions, focusing on Acu Process Manufacturing (APM) in their MYOB Advanced Business cloud ERP platform. Rich functionalities such as formulation, bill of materials (BOM), production, quality control, compliance, EHS, labeling, and properties are available with core MYOB's Advanced Business ERP. The collaboration between the two companies for the combined cloud ERP solution is intended to help MYOB build better client relationships by meeting their manufacturing requirements.
Carl Brooks, MYOB Enterprise Ecosystem Partner Manager, said, "MYOB is delighted that Tayana Solutions have decided to extend their Acumatica relationship with MYOB by joining the MYOB Enterprise Ecosystem. Their process manufacturing solution allows MYOB to extend our total addressable market to cover such manufacturing verticals as pharmaceutical, chemicals and oils, food and beverage, textiles, cosmeceuticals, and personal care to name a few. Tayana Solutions have leveraged the power of our cloud ERP platform to provide a native all-in-one solution for ambitious process manufacturers to meet their business ambitions."
Vijay Ural, President, Tayana Solutions, commented, "We are glad to build a relationship with MYOB through APM, our reliable process manufacturing ERP solution. On behalf of our entire development team, I would like to thank the proactiveness of MYOB for their equal participation in carrying out the collaboration process successfully. We are looking forward to contributing to their high-standard business solutions with the flexible features of Acu process Manufacturing."
About MYOB:
MYOB is a leading business platform with the core purpose of helping more businesses in Australia and New Zealand start, survive and succeed. MYOB delivers end-to-end business and accounting solutions direct to companies, as well as a network of accountants, bookkeepers, and consultants. MYOB operates across three key segments: Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Enterprise, and Financial Services. For more information, visit myob.com or follow @MYOB on Twitter.
About Tayana Solutions:
Tayana Solutions is a leading software consulting company having to specializes in the process manufacturing sector. They adhere to their commitments of providing flexible cloud ERP solutions to process manufacturers to help them meet the unique industry demands. The company is a Gold Certified VAR and ISV partner for Acumatica. Visit our website to know more about the innovative ways they partner with clients and contribute to their successful growth.
