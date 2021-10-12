Raisoft Ltd joins the Nordic Business Council USA to Drive Nordic Cooperation in the United States
Making the quality and effectiveness of care visible is one of the cornerstones of Raisoft's software and expert service.
We are joining the Nordic Business Council USA to share ideas and learn from fellow Nordic countries about their successes and pitfalls, while providing insight in a field where we specialize.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the third quarter meeting of Nordic Business Council USA, Robert Astrom, CEO and co-founder of Oy Raisoft Ltd, was introduced as a new Nordic Business Council USA Council member.
— Robert Åström, CEO and Founder, Oy Raisoft Ltd.
Since Raisoft ́s beginning, our goal has been the same: To Improve the Quality of Life by providing the information needed to give the right treatment for the right person at the right time. We make the most out of the data gathered with interRAI assessment tools using our RAIsoft.net solution – in all levels of care. An individual's strengths, weaknesses, possibilities, and needs are always the center of focus.
We are excited about joining the Nordic Business Council USA to share ideas and learn from fellow Nordic countries about their successes and pitfalls. Discussing opportunities while providing insight in a field where we specialize, is something we look forward to”, said Robert Åström, CEO and Founder, Oy Raisoft Ltd.
Raisoft Ltd. will be officially introduced as a new Nordic Business Council, USA member at the 6th annual Nordic Business Exchange USA virtual conference, on October 14, 2021.
About Raisoft Ltd
The company was founded in 2000 in Finland. Our core business is interRAI software solutions for care planning, management, and benchmarking. Software and Consultancy Service since 2000. Global company – 9 languages and countries. Superior market leader in Finland and Switzerland. We provide value from a single platform with care planning and quality modules for Clinicians, Managers, and Administrators. Care professionals and Administrators have access to real-time data continuously. Our digital solution is focused on a “Collect once, use many times”. Providing the right information at the right moment produces better quality of life and cost savings. www.raisoft.com
About Nordic Business Council USA
Nordic Business Council USA (“NBC”) is a business-to business initiative made up of Nordic Business Executives, Owners, and Operators operating in the United States. The NBC focuses on the needs of Nordic Businesses operating in the US market, Nordic Businesses seeking to enter or expand reach, sales, and operations in the US market, and issues that benefit all the Council Members. For more information, www.NordicBusinessCouncilUSA.com
Tana Torrano
Market Vision Consulting, LLC
+1 256-520-7544
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn