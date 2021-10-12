Tamino Minerals, Inc. Provides Update on Arbitration Case
Tamino Minerals, Inc. a Junior Mining Exploration Company
Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO)
Making real progress”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Tamino" or the "Company" -OTC Markets: TINO- is pleased to announce that Mr. Dale Barlage has been properly served in the State of Arizona. As mentioned in the September 10, 2021 press release the Company is seeking relief in order to proceed and drill the Las Amalias Project located in Northern Mexico. Our audience has played an important role on informing us regarding important aspects that have taken place recently regarding this case. In the past Mr. Barlage was a Registered Broker at Morgan Stanley, a Manhattan-based Investment Banking Company with extensive Market Experience.
— Pedro Villagran Garcia
Currently, Mexican mining authorities are operating at a very slow pace due to the pandemic, but we have been assured that operations will soon be restored to its normal status.
The fact that Minerales Tamino SA de CV filed a complaint with the Fiscalia General de la Republica in a very opportune fashion, denotes that the Mexican government must abide to mining law and assist us in properly completing our exploration program.
Mexico has a mining history in excess of 500 years and has welcomed foreign investment for several decades. We will continue to provide additional information on the Status of this Arbitration Case. Our Exploration activities on the other 2 projects will proceed as planned.
Here to Serve Holding Corp. was compensated a total of 40 million common shares of TINO, and it has been instrumental in assisting us in the completion of this pivotal aspects in order to successfully develop our projects.
TAMINO MINERALS, INC.
TAMINO MINERALS INC. is exploring for gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora.
www.facebook.com/taminominerals
www.twitter.com/taminominerals
www.instragram.com/taminominerals
www.linkedin.com/company/taminominerals
On behalf of the Board,
Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO
Tamino Minerals, Inc.
www.taminomineralsinc.com
For further information, please contact the Company at 1-307-212-4657 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca
Forward Looking Statements
Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Pedro Villagran Garcia
Tamino Minerals, Inc.
+1 307-212-4657
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn