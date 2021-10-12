Pipeline Medical Helps Conduct Zero-Cost COVID-19 Tests Across 100+ Schools in California
Pipeline Medical is helping administer COVID tests to students, teachers, and faculty members at no cost to schools in California.
Today, schools are the frontline and we're honored to have this unique once in a lifetime opportunity to do our part in ensuring the health of children, teachers, and members of the community”SEASIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pipeline Medical is supplying and helping administer COVID tests to students, teachers, and faculty members to four major school districts (and counting) in California. The zero cost testing has started in Monterey Peninsula Unified School District (MPUSD), Santa Maria-Bonita Unified School District, Evergreen (San Diego, San Jose), and Tracy school districts. California's Safe Schools for All Plan initiative has seen quick and efficient adoption of COVID testing across the state in K-12 schools.
— Zachary Ducharme, CEO, Pipeline Medical
With the ultimate goal of enabling in-person instruction and learning for students, the plan urges faculty, students, and teachers to be tested for COVID-19.
Pipeline Medical, a trusted medical supplier, who often supplies to large cities and hospitals teamed up with Heal 360, an urgent care, when they realized that schools were short staffed.
“We consider it our privilege to provide safety measures for students and teachers across the country,” said Zachary Ducharme, CEO Pipeline Medical.
On the first day of the launch of testing itself, Pipeline Medical helped administer 240 COVID-19 tests at Monterey Adult School in Seaside, California on Sep 21, 2021.
As districts often struggle with finding and securing teachers (even pre-pandemic), the last thing they have a surplus of is extra staff to manage COVID testing. Pipeline Medical teamed up with Heal 360 to provide these services to the community.
Pipeline currently has closed contracts with four districts in California including the Santa Maria Boni- ta Unified School District and the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District. Being amongst one of the largest school districts in the state of California, the MPUSD is the among the first to run a pro- gram of this magnitude in the country.
The benefit to schools is the full suite of all-types of testing, including Rapid COVID-19 testing, anti- gen, PCR confirmation, antibody testing, as well as COVID vaccines, Influenza, strep tests, and telemedicine services to schools in these districts.
Approximately 200-300 Rapid Antigen Tests, PCR tests, and antibody tests will be administered daily as they travel from school to school. Recent news suggests that within the state of California, as of October 15th, 2021, school employees will either need to present proof of full vaccination, or test weekly for COVID-19 to remain employed.
While the White House's initiative of the CARES Act makes it more streamlined for schools to receive funding for tests (eliminating their cost out of pocket), they are still difficult to maneuver, coordinate and manage.
The service has been welcomed by all schools amongst the four districts.
About Pipeline Medical
Pipeline Medical, established in 2007, is a trusted market accelerator for the largest players in the medical supply space, partnered with leading names in the industry. Pipeline subscribers across the United States benefit from consolidated op- erations and material management services, resulting in significant savings of not only time, but money also. Pipeline Medical provides its customers with 20%-50% savings on over 700,000 top brand medical supply products with next-day delivery. As many can attest to, the current Pandemic has impacted delivery services worldwide and Pipeline Medical prides itself on guaranteeing fast and quick delivery of state-of-the-art medical grade supplies worldwide.
Sign up at https://www.pipelinemedical.com today!
Medical and Surgical Supplies and Instruments • Laboratory Supplies• Pharmaceuticals• Capital Equipment• Medical essentials
