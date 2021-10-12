DNA/RNA Extraction Kit Market with business strategies and analysis to 2028.
The Global DNA/RNA Extraction Kit Market is expected to reach a CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
DNA and RNA extraction is an aggregate of chemical and physical approaches involved in setting apart DNA or RNA. Extraction by using chemical method involves utilizing extraction kits to hit upon and extract DNA/RNA from the sample. Extraction kits simplify extraction by way of doing away with the need for mechanical disruption and decreasing arms-on time. Moreover, more advantageous protocols for specific samples supply reproducible purification of fantastic DNA/RNA.
Market Dynamics
The DNA/RNA extraction kit market increase is pushed via the growing funding for R&D of extraction kits, development in era and increased automation in DNA/RNA extraction generation majorly drive the market. In addition, an increase in the call for user-friendly products boosts the boom of this market.
Growing advancement in technology is expected to drive the growth in the forecast period
Advancement in automation technology, resulting in greater accurate and powerful evaluation. Global key gamers have evolved many new and wide range of DNA/RNA extraction kits that are rapid, accurate, and clean to apply to research microorganisms, animal, food, and environmental samples. DNA/RNA extraction kits have been optimized with PCR and electrophoresis devices for fast identity and quantification of DNA/RNA samples.
The isolated DNA/RNA can be used at once in PCR assays using tailored kits that efficiently work with all forms of pattern matrices. DNA/RNA extraction strategies are carried out in health center laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, educational & studies laboratories, biopharmaceutical corporations, forensic laboratories, and contract studies corporations.
Lack of new product awareness coupled with the high cost of nucleic acids extraction kits is expected to hinder the growth in the forecast period.
Lack of cognizance of merchandise for the scientists and laboratories which is used to finish complex pathogen and disease screening process with streamlined manner, satisfactory results, and leveraged lab performance and an excessive fee of kits $5500 are the essential elements hampering the marketplace growth.
Market Segmentation:
By Type
• Cell-free DNA (cfDNA)
• Sequence-specific DNA
• Total nucleic acid (RNA + DNA)
• Sequence-specific RNA
• Purified RNAs
• Viral RNA
• Other
By End-User
• Hospital
• Laboratory
• Others
Geographical Analysis
North America region holds the largest market share of the global DNA/RNA extraction kit market
North America is expected to be the main local marketplace for DNA/RNA extraction. Growing genomic and proteomic research in conjunction with studies collaborations amongst research institutes and health facility laboratories for clinical DNA/RNA information analysis are a number of the fundamental traits with a purpose to fuel the boom of the DNA/RNA extraction market. The nearby North American marketplace for DNA/RNA extraction is likewise going to be pushed by means of the present manufacturing hubs of key corporations working in the DNA/RNA extraction market.
Competitive Landscape
The global DNA/RNA extraction kit market is moderately competitive with the presence of global companies. Some of the key players which are contributing to the growth of the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Primerdesign, QIAGEN N.V., RevoluGen, Bioneer corp, BioFire Defense, General Biosystems, Akonni Biosystems, Promega Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and many more.
The major players are adopting several growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the market globally. For instance, in July 2019, RevoluGen, a UK-based small molecular chemistry, and research company announced a global distribution collaboration with Merck for its unified high molecular weight DNA extraction and size selection product Fire Monkey / Fire Flower.
