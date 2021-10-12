Exclusive Speaker Interview Released ahead of the Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability Conference
SMi Group reports: ahead of the Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference, SMi caught up with speaker, Lieutenant Colonel Karlheinz Boenke, BundeswehrLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One month remaining before the Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability, taking place on 16th and 17th November 2021 in London, UK. Attendees will get the chance to hear the latest survivability updates from the current and future armoured vehicles that will drive manoeuvre options for years to come.
Building on the success of last year, the 2021 event will gather senior military and industry professionals to discuss the developments driving the protection of armoured vehicle platforms and personnel. As the only armoured vehicles conference dedicated to survivability, this conference will be a key date for all those in the field.
Ahead of the conference, SMi Group caught up with expert speaker Lieutenant Colonel Karlheinz Boenke, Authorized Representative for MRAV BOXER, II-Combat, Army Concepts and Capabilities Development Centre, Bundeswehr to hear his thoughts on the latest developments and challenges in the armoured vehicles survivability field. Below is a snapshot of the interview:
What are the key areas for the development of armoured vehicle survivability?
“In accordance with the 'Protection Onion': Don't be there! ;-)
But seriously: There is no doubt that unmanned autonomous systems (UAxS) will be a disruptive technology that is likely to significantly shape the face of future conflicts, albeit I assume not in the near future. In that respect situational awareness is still one of the key factors in warfare. Focusing on our infantry BOXER variants, anything that helps our vehicle commanders, drivers and crews to have a better view into surrounding terrain, recognize obstacles and hazards, get own and enemy situational data and possibly identify enemy forces early will help achieve this goal and prevail in combat”
Where do you see the future challenges in enhancing and ensuring AFV protection and survivability moving forward?
“Especially for existing military platforms with a long service history, it is increasingly challenging to adapt them to current and emerging threats, due to the rapid advancement of technology. In addition to the considerable financial outlay, the time aspect of upgrades during which parts of the fleet are not available should not be underestimated”
Lieutenant Colonel Karlheinz Boenke will be speaking on day one of the conference on “Maximising Boxer Survivability for Enhanced German Armoured Capabilities”
Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2021
Conference: 16th – 17th November 2021
Focus Day: 15th November 2021
London, United Kingdom
Gold sponsor: Leonardo DRS
Sponsors: ABBS, Collins Aerospace, Dyneema, FFG, Microflown Avisa, Pearson Engineering, TenCate Advanced Armour, Thales
