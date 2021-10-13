Global Organic Poultry Market Size And Organic Poultry Market Growth Opportunities

Organic Poultry Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Organic Poultry Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Organic Poultry Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the organic poultry market is expected to grow from $7.26 billion in 2020 to $7.67 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $10.35 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Consumer awareness about the health benefits of organic food including organic poultry has seen a significant increase and is driving the organic poultry market in a positive direction.

Request For A Sample For The Global Organic Poultry Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3087&type=smp

The organic poultry market consists of organic poultry products and related services used to raise poultry birds. Organic poultry birds such as boiler, organic layer hens are fed organic feed or non-synthetic diet and are raised in an open environment protected from climatic extremities. Organic poultry is consumed in various food processing units, restaurants, eateries, animal compounds, and households. Organic poultry does not involve the use of antibiotics, hormones and feed made from other animal parts.

Trends In The Global Organic Poultry Market

To meet the ever-increasing need for improved and more efficient organic poultry services, companies operating in organic poultry market are rapidly adopting new market dynamics and focusing primarily on enhancing technologies to address the rising demand of safe and improved poultry services. For instance, in 2019, Transport Genie Ltd., a Canadian company involved in transportation of animals partnered with Prodavi SA, an integrated poultry company based in Switzerland, to conduct field trials using Transport Genie smart sensors on poultry transport trucks. Transport Genie smart sensors monitors micro-climate conditions of live poultry during the transport of livestock from farm to their destination with real-time alerts and uses blockchain technologies to keep an electronic record of activities throughout the transportation value chain. The transport genie sensors ensure the safety of poultry during the transit across Canada, improving the productivity in the organic poultry market.

Global Organic Poultry Market Segments:

The global organic poultry market is further segmented:

By Product Type: Eggs, Meat Products

By Processing Type: Fresh, Frozen, Processed

By End User: Households, Food Services

By Distribution Channels: Supermarkets, Specialty Store, Online Sales, Others

By Geography: The global organic poultry market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Organic Poultry Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-poultry-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Organic Poultry Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides organic poultry global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global organic poultry market, organic poultry global market share, organic poultry global market players, organic poultry global market segments and geographies, organic poultry market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The organic poultry global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Organic Poultry Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Organic Poultry Market Organizations Covered: Tyson foods, Tecumseh Poultry LLC, Bell & Evans, Hain Celestial, Fosters Farm, Bostock’s Organics, Riverford Organic Farms, Cargill meat solutions, SUN DAILY, Hubei Shendi Agricultural Science, Hebei Dawu Group, Danone, Campbell Soup Co, Perdue farms, Capestone Organic Poultry farm, Yorkshire Valley Farms, Underrwood meat company, Pilgrim’s Pride, Petaluma Poultry, CP GROUP, DQY Ecological, Shanxi Jinlong Group Feed, Henan Liujiang Shengtai Muye, Huangpi Mulan Ponds Limited, Hanwei-Group, Shanxi Dajiang Agriculture.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Organic Poultry Global Market Report 2021:

Poultry Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Chicken, Turkey, Ducks, Other Poultry), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce), By Product Type (Seasoned, Frozen, Ready-To-Cook, Ready-To-Eat), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poultry-global-market-report

Poultry Brooders, Feeders, And Waterers Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Brooders, Feeders, Waterers), By Operation (Automatic, Manual, Semi-Automatic), By Poultry (Chicken, Turkey, Duck), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poultry-brooders-feeders-and-waterers-global-market-report

Organic Meat Products Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Beef, Pork, Mutton, Poultry), By Distribution Channel (Super/Hypermarket, Online Retailers, Meat Shop, Health And Natural Food Stores), By Type (Chilled, Frozen, Canned/Preserved), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-meat-products-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/