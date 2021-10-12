Submit Release
Endoscopy Devices Market Forecast & Future Industry Trends 2028

Research Report

DataM Intelligence

The Global Endoscopy Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATE AMERICA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Market Overview
Endoscopy is a procedure to examine the internal body parts using an instrument called an endoscope. An endoscope is a long, thin, flexible tube that has a light source and camera at one end. Images of the inside body are relayed to a television screen. Endoscopy can be used to investigate unusual symptoms and help perform certain types of surgery. It is also used to remove a small sample of tissue for analysis.

Market Segmentation
By Product
• Endoscopes
• Surgical Endoscopy Instruments
• Endoscopic Visualization Equipment
• Accessories
• Other Endoscopic Equipment
By Applications
• Arthroscopy
• Hysteroscopy
• Laparoscopy
• Urology
• Sinus
• Bronchoscopy
• Gynaecology
• Gastroenterology
• Cystoscopy
• Sigmoidoscopy
• Others
By End-User
• Hospitals
• Outpatient Surgical Centers
• Physicians/Surgeons
• Others

Geographical Analysis
Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.
North America dominates the Global Endoscopy Devices Market due to several factors such as increasing number of cancer cases, favorable reimbursement scenarios in the US, growing investments by hospitals to buy new endoscopic equipment, and developing new research activities to improve endoscopy.
In addition, a new funding model for Canadian hospitals is becoming a growth factor for the endoscopy devices market in this region.

Company Analysis
This report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
The major Endoscopy Device Companies include Boston Scientific Corporation, Artherx Inc., Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Cook Medical, Medtronic PLC, Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Conmed Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Hoya Corporation, and Covidien PLC. The report profiles the aforementioned companies.

