New Haven Barracks Domestic Assault

DATE/TIME: 10-11-21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leicester, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Maxx Rheaume                                              

AGE:22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10-11-21 Troopers at the New Haven Barracks began an investigation into reports of multiple acts of domestic violence committed by Maxx Rheaume, 22 of Salisbury. During the investigation, Rheaume was made aware that Troopers were looking to arrest him and he turned himself in without incident. Rheaume was issued a citation to appear in court the following day and released on conditions. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10-12-21 1230           

COURT:ADDISON

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A     

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT:NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Sergeant Neil Carey

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police – New Haven

2490 Ethan Allen Highway

New Haven, VT 05472

Office: 802-388-4919

 

