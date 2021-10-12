New Haven Barracks Domestic Assault

DATE/TIME: 10-11-21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leicester, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Maxx Rheaume

AGE:22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10-11-21 Troopers at the New Haven Barracks began an investigation into reports of multiple acts of domestic violence committed by Maxx Rheaume, 22 of Salisbury. During the investigation, Rheaume was made aware that Troopers were looking to arrest him and he turned himself in without incident. Rheaume was issued a citation to appear in court the following day and released on conditions.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10-12-21 1230

COURT:ADDISON

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT:NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

