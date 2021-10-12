Edalex selected for the HolonIQ 2021 ANZ EdTech 50

HolonIQ Top 50 2021 Edalex logo

Edalex named one of the 50 most promising education technology startups in Australia and New Zealand according to leading market intelligence firm, HolonIQ

The bar is getting raised all the time by the amazing Australian EdTech companies we need to consider, so it's a massive achievement for Edalex to be listed for a second year.” — David Linke, EduGrowth

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edalex are thrilled to once again be recognised in the Australia and New Zealand EdTech 50 - HolonIQ’s annual list of the most innovative EdTech startups from across the region. The 2021 list was announced during a live webinar on October 12th.

HolonIQ’s second annual Australia & New Zealand EdTech 50 includes startups based in Australia & New Zealand. From uses of advanced technology in learning to workforce up-skilling, international education, testing and credentials and online learning, startups in the 2021 cohort are delivering value to learners and institutions across the learner journey. As a member of HolonIQ’s ANZ 50, Edalex was one of 3 companies recognised in the Assessment and Credentials category.

Using the HolonIQ platform, the HolonIQ Intelligence Unit team and market experts selected 50 digital education companies out of almost 500 EdTech startups from Australia & New Zealand, based on HolonIQ’s scoring fingerprint that includes capital, team, market, product and momentum.

“We are thrilled to be once again included in the prestigious HolonIQ ANZ EdTech 50,” says Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex. “It’s been an exciting 12 months for our team, highlighted by a number of key platform enhancements and expanded use of Credentialate across 3 continents - this recognition is an incredible reward for our team.”

Credentialate, the world’s first Credential Evidence Platform that helps discover, assess and validate attainment of essential workplace skills, was developed in close collaboration with leading research-based university design partner UNSW Sydney, in support of a multi-year, cross-faculty micro-credential community of practice and research project. Credentialate integrates with LMS and assessment platforms - wherever learner data resides - and issues a personalised evidence record for the learner, that includes qualitative and quantitative detail.

HolonIQ is an industry leading market intelligence platform that provides data and analysis of developments in the global education market, providing updates and commentary on companies, countries and industries and how their innovation activities form patterns and trends in the market.

"Working with HolonIQ to shortlist great examples of innovative Australian EdTech companies is getting harder each year. The bar is getting raised all the time by the amazing Australian EdTech companies we need to consider, so it's a massive achievement for Edalex to be listed for a second year." said David Linke, Managing Director of EduGrowth. "You should be truly proud of your work building Edalex, it will be exciting to watch your next steps as you scale to impact learners around the world."

Being named to the HolonIQ list follows a busy period for the Edalex team with the recent launch of a suite of revolutionary Skills-First Evidence Alignment tools, available globally for the first time through the Credentialate platform. To learn more, visit credentialate.com.



About Edalex

Edalex is an edtech company on a mission to surface learning outcomes, digital assets and the power of individual achievement. Founded in 2016, Edalex develops technology solutions that extract hidden value from educational data to make it accessible and more meaningful. In 2019, Edalex launched Credentialate - a Credential Evidence Platform that increases the power and meaning of digital badges and the ability to analyze performance against learning outcomes like never before. Learn more at: edalex.com.