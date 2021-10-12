WILMER VALDERRAMA, XOLO MARIDUEÑA, STEPHANIE BEATRIZ & JOHN LEGUIZAMO HEADLINE HISPANICIZE VIRTUAL SUMMIT IN MIAMI & LA

Hispanicize #UnidosTogether Summit- October 15, 2021

Now on its 11th year, Hispanicize is the largest annual event for multicultural trendsetters, aimed at being a force for good in the Latinx Community.

LOS ANGELES /MIAMI , UNITED STATES , October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unprecedented bi-coastal simulcast from Miami and Los Angeles on October 15th, 2021, legendary Latinx event and entertainment platform Hispanicize will close out Hispanic Heritage Month with one of their biggest events to date. Hispanicize is owned and operated by NGL Collective, the leading independent Latinx media and entertainment company, co-founded by John Leguizamo. Built around a mission of inspiring Latinx unity, empowerment and celebration, the Hispanicize #UnidosTogether Summit represents the biggest Hispanic heritage month event of its kind.

Popular TV and Radio Personalities Janelle Marie Rodriguez (@thejanellemarie) and Christian Acosta (@christianacosta) will co-host live from Miami alongside Jessica Flores (@YoJessicaFlores) and Enrique Sapene (@EnriqueSapene), live from Los Angeles in front of a virtual audience of tens of thousands and exclusive in-studio audiences of influencers, leaders, tastemakers and Latinx talent.

This year's line-up features actor, activist and NGL Co-Founder John Leguizamo, actor, producer and activist Wilmer Valderrama, Disney's Encanto star Stephanie Beatriz, Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña, In the Heights actor Gregory Díaz, VIDA actress Chelsea Rendon, CEO & Founder Alkatraks Music Group, Maffio, singer-songwriter Rickstarr, singer-songwriter Dalex, musical artist Ayash, best-selling Author and Head Instructor at Peloton, Robin Arzón, Author, Social Entrepreneur and Mountaineer, Silvia Vazquez-Lavado, content creator writer and poet, Liliana Monique-Ruiz (@LilySkatesAlot), author and activist Kim Guerra (@BrownBadassBonita), DJ and Producer Dimelo Flow, as well as resident LA and Miami DJ's DJ Chava and DJ New Era, and others.

A multitude of sponsors including Buchanan's, Facebook, Don Julio, Grow with Google, Johnny Walker, MELÉ Skincare, Maker's Mark, McDonalds, Pandora, Pepsi, Procter & Gamble, Sephora, TECHO, 20th Century Studios' The Last Duel and WarnerMedia will be featured and recognized throughout the day, both virtually and live in-studio through compelling conversations, leadership spotlights, product demonstrations, in-studio interactions and more.

The Hispanicize #UnidosTogether Summit will Kick-off LIVE on Friday, October 15th at 8:30 a.m. PST / 11:30 a.m. EST with a DJ PRE-SHOW featuring popular Latina DJ duo, Coco & Breezy followed by a robust agenda of keynote speakers, panels spanning Latinx music, entertainment and unity and empowerment, musical performances, virtual scavenger hunts, special giveaways, TECLA Awards, Latinavator honorees and more.

DJ Pre-Show: 8:30 a.m. PST / 11:30 a.m. EST

Show Kick-Off: 9:00 a.m. / 12:00 p.m. EST

Show Completion: 12:30 p.m. PST / 3:30 p.m. EST

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

www.Hispanicize.com/UnidosTogether

ABOUT Hispanicize

Hispanicize is the largest virtual gathering of Latinx influencers, content creators, entrepreneurs, media and entertainment innovators. Hosted both virtually and in-person from Los Angeles and Miami. This year Hispanicize will be celebrating bigger than ever before! Now on its 11th year, Hispanicize is the traditional annual event for multicultural trendsetters. Hispanicize is owned and operated by NGL Collective. www.Hispanicize.com



ABOUT NGL

NGL Collective are the owners and producers of Hispanicize, as well as the leading independent Latinx media and entertainment solutions company co-founded by actor John Leguizamo. www.nglcollective.com