Top EB-5 Firm to Offer Direct Investment in New Las Vegas Restaurant
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy, has launched a new direct investment, the latest in a series of offerings that began in July. Open to foreign investors seeking permanent U.S. residency, the investment is a Class B equity interest in a Las Vegas restaurant venture.
Founded by restauranteurs Jean-Philippe Bernard, Paul Breuza, and Michael Martin, Villa Azur will be a premier dining destination inside the Venetian Resort on the Las Vegas Strip. It is the fourth iteration of a concept already operating in Miami Beach, Mexico City, Bodrum, and Saint Tropez. Villa Azur offers the vibe of southern France with a vibrant, trendy, and modern decor adorned with the glamour and elegance of the French Riviera.
“We are excited to part of Villa Azur’s expansion to Las Vegas,” said Sam Silverman, founder and managing partner of EB5AN. “We are highly selective in choosing restaurant ventures to finance with EB-5 capital. We look for a premier brand with a proven concept in multiple markets and a world-class management team. We found that in Villa Azur. Our team is excited to offer immigrant investors a chance to own part of what will be one of the most acclaimed restaurants in Las Vegas.”
Direct EB-5 investments are now the only option available for foreign nationals who wish to apply for green cards under the United States’ immigrant investor program. The regional center program, which historically has been the most popular option for EB-5 investments, expired on June 30 and has not yet been reauthorized by the U.S. Congress. Given the uncertainty of the program’s future and the high probability that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) could soon increase the minimum investment amount, many aspiring immigrants are seeking sound investments in viable business enterprises.
“Direct EB-5 investments are the only game in town,” added Silverman. “Our phones haven’t stopped ringing since the minimum investment amount reverted to $500,000, and the lapse of the regional center program leaves many prospective investors in unfamiliar territory. They want high certainty of outcome and low risk. An investment in Villa Azur provides exactly that.”
Enquiries should be sent by e-mail to info@eb5an.com.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
Jeremy Shackle
Jeremy Shackle
