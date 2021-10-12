Kaycha Labs Offers First Hop Latent Viroid Field Test Kit

Cannabis & Hemp Testing MH Verify Logo MH Verify HLVd Test Kits

Kaycha Labs is establishing a national network of Cannabis and Hemp labs that provide essential product quality and safety information.

An infected plant experiencing both a 70% diminished yield and a decrease in potency of 35% would only generate ~$880 in revenue, translating into a revenue loss of ~$3620 (80% overall loss).” — Chris Martinez, President of Kaycha Labs

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through its wholly owned affiliate, MH Verify, Kaycha Labs, a leader in Cannabis and Hemp testing technologies and methods, has launched a Hop Latent Viroid (HLVd) In-Field Testing Kit solution. HLVd tests are performed on-site by cultivators and results are known within an hour of initiating the testing process.

HLVd is a single-stranded, circular infectious RNA strand with no protein coat. Infected flowering plants will have smaller and looser buds resulting in fewer trichomes. Over time, yields by weight can be reduced by up to 70% along with a loss of both potency and terpene concentration of up to 35%. Additionally, one infected mother plant could contaminate hundreds of adjacent plants or clones with the virus.

HLVd symptoms are often subtle, making it difficult to observe with the naked eye. We have found that cultivators are able to convert a subjective judgement into an objective fact, utilizing the highly effective diagnostic kit. The HLVd test kit allows for growers to detect the pathogen and take private, preventative actions to possibly stop the viroid from contaminating their crop further.

Chris Martinez, President of Kaycha Labs, details the potential costs of ignoring HLVd, “If a single uninfected cannabis plant produces 3 pounds of flower and current pricing is $1,500 per pound, the revenue potential for that one plant is $4,500. An infected plant experiencing both a 70% diminished yield and a decrease in potency of 35% would only generate ~$880 in revenue, translating into a revenue loss of ~$3620 (80% overall loss). And knowing that there are 100’s of neighboring plants, the potential business impact to a cultivator is devastating.”

Chief Science Officer, Stephen Goldman, also notes, “As with most obligate pathogens, prevention is key, which starts with early detection. The most reliable and sensitive means of detection is accomplished by viral RNA testing and our field test kit can help growers identify and mitigate the spread of pathogens like HLVd in their cannabis and hemp plants.”

More information on HLVd and the Kaycha’s kit’s features are accessible at mhverify.com.

ABOUT KAYCHA LABS: Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Kaycha Labs has testing labs in California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Oregon, and Tennessee. Kaycha’s network of accredited labs is a recognized leader in testing precision and speed, delivering results within 48 hours with sample automation and technology innovation. Kaycha labs implements over 500 procedures and methods to test Cannabis and Hemp products using state-of-the-art equipment. These procedures and methods comply with standards set by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), International Standards Organization (ISO), United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Services, and Association of Analytical Communities (AOAC).

For more information, visit KaychaLabs.com