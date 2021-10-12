Assemblymember Rodriguez visits D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation during Disaster Relief Effort Initiative Season
Foundation endeavors to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies
As a member of the California Assembly, I am always concerned about our state’s ability to recover after a disaster”ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) toured the newly re-opened offices of the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation last week alongside local healthcare workers and Foundation Board Members.
The tour included an overview of the Foundation’s current projects, food pantry, and community workspace. The visit by Assemblymember Rodriguez coincided with the Lampkin Foundation’s annual Disaster Relief Effort program initiative which traditionally runs from the months of August to December. Throughout the season, the Foundation endeavors to educate residents on the importance of being prepared for, positions resources to assists with, and help facilitate the collection and distribution of donations for various natural and man-made disasters.
“As a member of the California Assembly, I am always concerned about our state’s ability to recover after a disaster,” said Rodriguez, Chair of the Assembly Select Committee on Economic Development in the Inland Empire. “When California started to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation could have been made worse if we also had to deal with an earthquake or other natural disaster. So, I’m always thinking about making sure our first responders; our police officers, and firefighters have the tools they need, and looking at ways we can prepare our residents for the next disaster,” he added.
Since reopening its doors to the general public, the Lampkin Foundation hosted several presentations and events designed to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies. To date, the Lampkin Foundation has hosted presentations by California Insurance Commissioner Peter Meza and City of Ontario Emergency Manager Sagar Patel. A future presentation hosted by the Lampkin Foundation will be given by Valerie Brown, Senior Program Officer with United Policyholders. Some events included two ‘Healthcare Hero’ receptions where residents had an opportunity to meet the healthcare workers employed by Care Staffing Professionals, a healthcare staffing company owned by D’Andre Lampkin. Since the onset of the pandemic, healthcare workers employed by Care Staffing Professionals have been tasked with staffing San Bernardino County’s Department of Public Health COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites.
“We are grateful for any opportunities to showcase our efforts to prepare residents for disasters and emergencies through sustainable ingenuity and grassroots efforts,” said D’Andre Lampkin, Founder of the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation and Care Staffing Professionals. “We are also grateful for opportunities to have these important discussions with our government leaders. As a law enforcement professional, I’m keenly aware that when major disasters occur, chances are first responders will not be able to reach everyone. That is why it is crucial for residents to understand everyone plays a role in preparing for, responding to, and recovering from disasters,” he added.
The D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation is a member of the Emergency Network Los Angeles (ENLA). ENLA is the Los Angeles County unit of the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD) and the Southern California VOAD, a coalition of volunteer organizations whose mission is to help survivors and their communities in the wake of natural or man-made disasters. For more information about the Disaster Relief Effort Initiative, visit https://lampkinfoundation.org/disaster-relief-effort/
