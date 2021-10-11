87(3) Special Legislative Session: Redistricting

by: Rep. Lopez, Ray

09/27/2021

Austin, Texas - The legislature convened last Monday morning, kick starting the third special legislative session with agenda items including redistricting, vaccine mandates, restriction on student athletes, and $16 billion to appropriate from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Representative Lopez’s legislative priorities coming into this session will focus on protecting the rights of all Texans, ensuring that the necessary relief under the ARPA funds are appropriated efficiently, and encourage public input in the redistricting process. Every ten years state lawmakers draft, review and revise congressional and state district based on census data in an effort to maintain equal representation with changes in population.

Regarding Redistricting State Representative Ray Lopez issued the following statement, "Voters should elect their representatives, the representatives should not pick their voters. Redistricting is a major part of ensuring that our democracy continues to function properly as we move forward into the next decade. I will continue to work to assure that the people of Texas are able to enjoy fair and equitable representation."

This redistricting session will be the first redistricting plan since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to not undergo a Federal pre-clearance. A federal pre-clearance is a provision under Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 aimed at preventing state legislatures from passing maps with discriminatory purposes. With these provisions no longer available, transparency will play a key role in having a successful session. To learn more about redistricting you can visit https://redistricting.capitol.texas.gov/.

