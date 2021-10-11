Submit Release
News Search

There were 618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,818 in the last 365 days.

87(3) Special Legislative Session: Redistricting

member image

87(3) Special Legislative Session: Redistricting  print page

by: Rep. Lopez, Ray
09/27/2021

Austin, Texas - The legislature convened last Monday morning, kick starting the third special legislative session with agenda items including redistricting, vaccine mandates, restriction on student athletes, and $16 billion to appropriate from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Representative Lopez’s legislative priorities coming into this session will focus on protecting the rights of all Texans, ensuring that the necessary relief under the ARPA funds are appropriated efficiently, and encourage public input in the redistricting process. Every ten years state lawmakers draft, review and revise congressional and state district based on census data in an effort to maintain equal representation with changes in population.

Regarding Redistricting State Representative Ray Lopez issued the following statement, "Voters should elect their representatives, the representatives should not pick their voters. Redistricting is a major part of ensuring that our democracy continues to function properly as we move forward into the next decade. I will continue to work to assure that the people of Texas are able to enjoy fair and equitable representation."

This redistricting session will be the first redistricting plan since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to not undergo a Federal pre-clearance. A federal pre-clearance is a provision under Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 aimed at preventing state legislatures from passing maps with discriminatory purposes. With these provisions no longer available, transparency will play a key role in having a successful session. To learn more about redistricting you can visit https://redistricting.capitol.texas.gov/.

Contact: Mihaela Plesa

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.406

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0669

(512) 463-5074 Fax

5309 Wurzbach Road, Suite 200-9

San Antonio, Texas 78238

(210) 684-5419

You just read:

87(3) Special Legislative Session: Redistricting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.