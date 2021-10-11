Public Hearing on Proposed Changes to Vertical Line Rules Scheduled for November 2

CONTACT: Cheri Patterson: (603) 868-1095 Renee Zobel: (603)868-1095 October 11, 2021

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing on proposed rule changes to vertical lines in trap/pot fisheries on November 2, 2021, at the Urban Forestry Center, 45 Elwyn Road in Portsmouth, NH. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m.

In response to final rules of the modified Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Plan by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries, NHFG is proposing a rule change to vertical lines for lobster, crab, and fish trap/pot gear. The change would require the addition of a NOAA Fisheries approved weak insertion 50% of the way down each vertical line or the use of NOAA Fisheries approved weak rope within all New Hampshire state waters on or before May 1, 2022.

The list of approved weak insertions and weak rope can be found by visiting www.fisheries.noaa.gov/alwtrp. This list will be updated as additional options are approved. Vertical line marking rules, consistent with the recently adopted Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Plan, will be modified to remove language for the red marking of vertical lines which will no longer be allowed as of January 1, 2022. The proposed rule can be found at https://wildlife.state.nh.us/marine/index.html.