Jana Ann Couture Opens 2nd Flagship Bridal Boutique in Southern California, Expert in Plus & Couture Wedding Gowns
Designer Jana Ann is an expert in couture and plus-size bridal, known for her impeccable structure and craftsmanship.
Every bride should be excited about the try-on process and experience that magical moment of finding the ONE (gown) you’ll wear on your wedding day!”LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jana Ann Couture is thrilled to announce the launch of their 2nd flagship bridal boutique in Southern California, at the prestigious Westfield UTC (4545 La Jolla Village Dr) in La Jolla, CA., making their gorgeous couture, custom, and plus-size wedding gowns available to more brides-to-be. This beautiful salon joins its sister-location and first flagship, located at the Del Mar Plaza (1555 Camino Del Mar STE 313) in North County, San Diego.
— Jana Ann
Designer Jana Ann debuted her bridal collections in 2014 and has quickly become an international industry leader, known for a high level of artistry, craftsmanship, and attention to detail. With a background in engineering and a passion for fashion, Jana’s eye for design, structure, and construction is unparalleled, making her an expert in dressing a woman’s true silhouette. Her designs have been celebrated on TLC’s TV show, Curvy Brides, as every one of her gowns can be tailored and customized to fit and flatter a woman’s figure at any size.
“I believe women of all shapes are absolutely beautiful,” shares designer Jana Ann from inside her new showroom in La Jolla. “We want every bride to be excited about the try-on process and experience that magical moment of finding the ONE (gown) you’ll wear on your wedding day!”
When brides step into a Jana Ann showroom, they have access to one-of-a-kind couture creations that transcend expectations, as well as a custom atelier with the designer herself - who works one-on-one with every bride to assure the gown is a perfect fit. The brand also boasts that rush alterations and design projects can be completed in as little as 4 weeks and offers a seamless custom gown option, starting at just $4k. This process involves a sit-down with designer Jana Ann, a conceptual sketch, and even photos of the custom piece as it is being built.
Jana Ann Couture gowns are typically $5,000 to $8,000 at partnered retailers, but both Southern California showrooms offer sample prices at over 50% off - only $1800-$2900 - with ready-to-wear options from $700-$1200. New collections are added seasonally, offering gowns in luxurious fabrics, trend-setting styles and figure-flattering silhouettes for beautiful brides of any size. For more information or to book an appointment at the new La Jolla location, call: 619.649.2439 or visit www.janaann.com
