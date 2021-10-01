CATALINA FILM FESTIVAL WRAPS 11TH ANNIVERSARY AT HISTORIC AVALON THEATRE WITH WORLD PREMIERE OF THE CLEANER

THE CLEANER Actor Shiloh Fernandez attends the World Premiere screening at the Avalon Theatre at the 11th Annual Catalina Film Festival. Credit: Jonas Yuan for Catalina Film Festival Actor Bill Sage and Director Matthew Ya-Hsiung Balzer onboard the VIP Yacht Party before their screening of THE CATCH at the Catalina Film Festival inside the historic Avalon Theatre. Catalina Film Festival Founder & Executive Director Ron Truppa with Recording Artist Presley A. Aronson at the World Premiere screening of Aronson's anti-bullying video, BACKGROUND.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalina Film Festival , presented by blk., wrapped their 11th Anniversary Sept. 25, at the historic Avalon Theater with the World Premiere of The Cleaner, starring Luke Wilson, King Orba, Lynda Carter, Shelley Long, and Soliel Moon Frye. Craig Stark and Shiloh Fernandez hit the red carpet alongside Director Erin Elders, Director of Photography Jeff Tomcho, and Editor Matt Prekop. The Cleaner releases October 12.“We are so thrilled to be back on the island after last year’s hiatus,” said Festival Founder & Director Ron Truppa, who produced a drive-in and socially-distanced event in Long Beach with virtual screenings in 2020 but canceled the island festivities due to Covid restrictions. “This is our “10-Again” celebration and return to the red carpet at the Avalon Theater. I’m so honored to present our Official Selections with a platform to showcase their films in-person, here on the island and on the mainland in Long Beach, plus virtually via our partners FilmFestivalFlix.com and OhYay.co - offering everyone the opportunity to experience Catalina Film!”The Catalina Film Festival landed back on the Island for screenings Friday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Sept. 25, with blocks of short films in categories: Animation, Conservation, Comedy, International, Documentaries, plus curated themes: “Do the Right Thing” and “Happy/Sad,” which included the short film, Sorry for your Loss by Associate Producer Janet Von. Her husband, actor Drake Bell (Drake & Josh) was in attendance with their son in support of his wife’s film screening. Friday’s feature film, The Catch, rolled out the Opening Night Red Carpet for Writer/ Director Matthew Ya-Hsiung Balzer and actor Bill Sage, both in attendance; as well as Presley A. Aronson, who opened Friday’s presentation with the World Premiere of his anti-bullying music video, Background.Saturday events featured the infamous Lion’s Den, an exclusive Catalina Film Festival event, for aspiring filmmakers to pitch accredited investors for project funding. Lions included Ed Morgan (Poker Face, Obamaland), Jonathan Brostoff, Creative Exec. for Producer Brad Fuller (A Quiet Place, Texas Chainsaw Massacre), and Producer Phil Cohen. Guests and Filmmakers also enjoyed an exclusive pre-red-carpet party in Hamilton Cove (with spectacular views) hosted by Ray and Kim McKewon; Red Carpet arrivals, Awards Ceremony, Closing Night Film and After Party with a “torched” dining experience by The Gastro Garage.Catalina Film Festival launched in Long Beach last weekend, Sept 17-19 at the Scottish Rite Cultural Center and offered virtual screening via FilmFestivalFlix.com and OhYay.co. from Sept. 17-26, including a virtual Screenwriting Panel featuring Billy Pollina (You Got Served), Jason Neese & Jamie Neese (The Umbrella Academy) and Marjorie DeHey (Bottle Monster), plus an Actors Panel featuring Michael Benyaer (Deadpool), Hallie Todd (Lizzie McGuire), Damaine Radcliff (Step Up), Joel Michaely (The Rules of Attraction), Darren Darnborough (Magnum P.I.)Full list of 2021 Catalina Film Festival Award Winners below. For more information, visit: https://catalinafilm.org/ CATALINA FILM FESTIVAL 2021 AWARD WINNERS:WES CRAVEN HORROR/THRILLER AWARDBEST: Who Wants Dessert?AWARD OF EXCELLENCE (AOE): Someone’s At Your DoorCREST AWARDBEST: Vita Bennett, Little GamesAOE: Tommi Rose, A Savannah HauntingACTOR (US SHORT)BEST: Matthew Law, True Story: I FeelAOE: Sebastian LeCause, DiscipleACTRESS (US SHORT)BEST: Maxim Roy, WichitaAOE: Minerva Vier, ShevolutionACTOR (US FEATURE)BEST: Jewell Wilson Bridges, Voodoo MacbethAOE: Michael Reed, 6:45AOE: King Orba, The CleanerACTOR (ADVANCED SHORT)BEST: Nick Osborne, One BodyAOE: Ryan Kaiser, Cold MindACTRESS (ADVANCED SHORT)BEST: Lex Scott Davis, Magnolia BloomAOE: Shely Nave, Vlada Goes To LondonACTRESS (US FEATURE)BEST: Gena Shaw, A Savannah HauntingAOE: Inger Tudor, Voodoo MacbethDIRECTOR (INTERNATIONAL FEATURE)BEST: Alex Galvin, Turn of the ScrewAOE Timo Jacobs, Stand up! Looking for Love in All the Wrong PlacesDIRECTOR (INTERNATIONAL SHORT)BEST: Medhi Mahaei, The Dolls GameAOE: Deepak Reddy, ManasanamahaDIRECTOR (US FEATURE)BEST: Agazi Desta, et al., Voodoo MacbethAOE: Michelle Danner, The RunnerAOE: Craig Singer, 6:45INTERNATIONAL FEATUREBEST: The Turn of the ScrewAOE: Stand Up! Looking for Love in all the Wrong PlacesSHORT (U.S.)BEST: True Story: I FeelAOE: DiscipleCINEMATOGRAPHYBEST: Coming HomeAOE: Endless YesterdaysCOMEDYBEST: WichitaAOE: Carl The ExorcistDEB BAUER “UNSUNG HERO”Crazy Cat LadyANIMATED SHORTBEST: Identity CrisisAOE: Lifeblood- Award of ExcellenceH.S. STUDENT FILMBEST: CaptifsAOE: The Unwanted GuestsSHORT (INTERNATIONAL)BEST: Dolls GameAOE: ObsessionADVANCED STUDENT FILMBEST: CaravanAOE: Cain Rose UpCONSERVATIONBEST: Vala NorthAOE: The Urchin DiverSCREENPLAYBEST: TESStosteroneAOE: Saturday Night LesbianDOCUMENTARYBEST: In the Dark of the ValleyAOE: Panorama Syria's Schools Under AttackFEATURE (U.S.)BEST: The CatchAOE: Voodoo MacbethMEDIA DROPBOX + IMAGES: https://bit.ly/CATALINAFILM2021 ABOUT CATALINA FILM FESTIVALCatalina Film Festival is an annual celebration of film with coastal screenings and events in Long Beach and Catalina. Past CFF honorees include Nicolas Cage, Jon Favreau, Stan Lee, Kevin Hart, Mira Sorvino, William H. Macy, Andy Garcia, Sharon Stone, Emmy Rossum, Richard Dreyfuss, Kate Bosworth and more. CFF is a competitive festival with awards in multiple categories, including the Stanley Kramer Social Artist Award, Wes Craven Horror Award, and Conservation Award. 2021 sponsors include blk., The Cafaro Group, Building Image Group (BIG), Bogart Spirits, Ohyay.co, FilmFestivalFlix.com, Long Beach Scottish Rite Cultural Center, Horseshoe Bend Vineyards and Karana Whole Plant.

