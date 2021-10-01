CATALINA FILM FESTIVAL WRAPS 11TH ANNIVERSARY AT HISTORIC AVALON THEATRE WITH WORLD PREMIERE OF THE CLEANER
THE CLEANER Actor Shiloh Fernandez attends the World Premiere screening at the Avalon Theatre at the 11th Annual Catalina Film Festival. Credit: Jonas Yuan for Catalina Film Festival
Actor Bill Sage and Director Matthew Ya-Hsiung Balzer onboard the VIP Yacht Party before their screening of THE CATCH at the Catalina Film Festival inside the historic Avalon Theatre.
Attendees: Shiloh Fernandez & Craig Stark (THE CLEANER), Bill Sage (THE CATCH), Presley Aronson (BACKGROUND) & Drake Bell (in support: SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS)
“We are so thrilled to be back on the island after last year’s hiatus,” said Festival Founder & Director Ron Truppa, who produced a drive-in and socially-distanced event in Long Beach with virtual screenings in 2020 but canceled the island festivities due to Covid restrictions. “This is our “10-Again” celebration and return to the red carpet at the Avalon Theater. I’m so honored to present our Official Selections with a platform to showcase their films in-person, here on the island and on the mainland in Long Beach, plus virtually via our partners FilmFestivalFlix.com and OhYay.co - offering everyone the opportunity to experience Catalina Film!”
The Catalina Film Festival landed back on the Island for screenings Friday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Sept. 25, with blocks of short films in categories: Animation, Conservation, Comedy, International, Documentaries, plus curated themes: “Do the Right Thing” and “Happy/Sad,” which included the short film, Sorry for your Loss by Associate Producer Janet Von. Her husband, actor Drake Bell (Drake & Josh) was in attendance with their son in support of his wife’s film screening. Friday’s feature film, The Catch, rolled out the Opening Night Red Carpet for Writer/ Director Matthew Ya-Hsiung Balzer and actor Bill Sage, both in attendance; as well as Presley A. Aronson, who opened Friday’s presentation with the World Premiere of his anti-bullying music video, Background.
Saturday events featured the infamous Lion’s Den, an exclusive Catalina Film Festival event, for aspiring filmmakers to pitch accredited investors for project funding. Lions included Ed Morgan (Poker Face, Obamaland), Jonathan Brostoff, Creative Exec. for Producer Brad Fuller (A Quiet Place, Texas Chainsaw Massacre), and Producer Phil Cohen. Guests and Filmmakers also enjoyed an exclusive pre-red-carpet party in Hamilton Cove (with spectacular views) hosted by Ray and Kim McKewon; Red Carpet arrivals, Awards Ceremony, Closing Night Film and After Party with a “torched” dining experience by The Gastro Garage.
Catalina Film Festival launched in Long Beach last weekend, Sept 17-19 at the Scottish Rite Cultural Center and offered virtual screening via FilmFestivalFlix.com and OhYay.co. from Sept. 17-26, including a virtual Screenwriting Panel featuring Billy Pollina (You Got Served), Jason Neese & Jamie Neese (The Umbrella Academy) and Marjorie DeHey (Bottle Monster), plus an Actors Panel featuring Michael Benyaer (Deadpool), Hallie Todd (Lizzie McGuire), Damaine Radcliff (Step Up), Joel Michaely (The Rules of Attraction), Darren Darnborough (Magnum P.I.)
Full list of 2021 Catalina Film Festival Award Winners below. For more information, visit: https://catalinafilm.org/
CATALINA FILM FESTIVAL 2021 AWARD WINNERS:
WES CRAVEN HORROR/THRILLER AWARD
BEST: Who Wants Dessert?
AWARD OF EXCELLENCE (AOE): Someone’s At Your Door
CREST AWARD
BEST: Vita Bennett, Little Games
AOE: Tommi Rose, A Savannah Haunting
ACTOR (US SHORT)
BEST: Matthew Law, True Story: I Feel
AOE: Sebastian LeCause, Disciple
ACTRESS (US SHORT)
BEST: Maxim Roy, Wichita
AOE: Minerva Vier, Shevolution
ACTOR (US FEATURE)
BEST: Jewell Wilson Bridges, Voodoo Macbeth
AOE: Michael Reed, 6:45
AOE: King Orba, The Cleaner
ACTOR (ADVANCED SHORT)
BEST: Nick Osborne, One Body
AOE: Ryan Kaiser, Cold Mind
ACTRESS (ADVANCED SHORT)
BEST: Lex Scott Davis, Magnolia Bloom
AOE: Shely Nave, Vlada Goes To London
ACTRESS (US FEATURE)
BEST: Gena Shaw, A Savannah Haunting
AOE: Inger Tudor, Voodoo Macbeth
DIRECTOR (INTERNATIONAL FEATURE)
BEST: Alex Galvin, Turn of the Screw
AOE Timo Jacobs, Stand up! Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places
DIRECTOR (INTERNATIONAL SHORT)
BEST: Medhi Mahaei, The Dolls Game
AOE: Deepak Reddy, Manasanamaha
DIRECTOR (US FEATURE)
BEST: Agazi Desta, et al., Voodoo Macbeth
AOE: Michelle Danner, The Runner
AOE: Craig Singer, 6:45
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
BEST: The Turn of the Screw
AOE: Stand Up! Looking for Love in all the Wrong Places
SHORT (U.S.)
BEST: True Story: I Feel
AOE: Disciple
CINEMATOGRAPHY
BEST: Coming Home
AOE: Endless Yesterdays
COMEDY
BEST: Wichita
AOE: Carl The Exorcist
DEB BAUER “UNSUNG HERO”
Crazy Cat Lady
ANIMATED SHORT
BEST: Identity Crisis
AOE: Lifeblood- Award of Excellence
H.S. STUDENT FILM
BEST: Captifs
AOE: The Unwanted Guests
SHORT (INTERNATIONAL)
BEST: Dolls Game
AOE: Obsession
ADVANCED STUDENT FILM
BEST: Caravan
AOE: Cain Rose Up
CONSERVATION
BEST: Vala North
AOE: The Urchin Diver
SCREENPLAY
BEST: TESStosterone
AOE: Saturday Night Lesbian
DOCUMENTARY
BEST: In the Dark of the Valley
AOE: Panorama Syria's Schools Under Attack
FEATURE (U.S.)
BEST: The Catch
AOE: Voodoo Macbeth
MEDIA DROPBOX + IMAGES: https://bit.ly/CATALINAFILM2021
ABOUT CATALINA FILM FESTIVAL
Catalina Film Festival is an annual celebration of film with coastal screenings and events in Long Beach and Catalina. Past CFF honorees include Nicolas Cage, Jon Favreau, Stan Lee, Kevin Hart, Mira Sorvino, William H. Macy, Andy Garcia, Sharon Stone, Emmy Rossum, Richard Dreyfuss, Kate Bosworth and more. CFF is a competitive festival with awards in multiple categories, including the Stanley Kramer Social Artist Award, Wes Craven Horror Award, and Conservation Award. 2021 sponsors include blk., The Cafaro Group, Building Image Group (BIG), Bogart Spirits, Ohyay.co, FilmFestivalFlix.com, Long Beach Scottish Rite Cultural Center, Horseshoe Bend Vineyards and Karana Whole Plant.
blk. Chief Nutrition Officer Dr. Melina Jampolis on the red carpet with Steffanie Siebrand at the 2021 Catalina Film Festival presented by blk.