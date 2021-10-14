911 Cellphone Bank Announces First Annual Charity Campaign - Phone It Forward

Non-profit organization will be collecting electronic device donations from any corporation, business, employee, or colleague who wants to contribute.

OCALA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 911 Cell Phone Bank (911CPB) announces a teaser to first ever “Phone It Forward” annual campaign drive. During November-January, The 911 CPB will be accepting donations of any unused cellphones or other personal electronics.

The 911CPB guarantees secure data-erasure and recycling of donated devices. Donated cellphones are repurposed as emergency 911 devices to help vulnerable victims in need. Tablets and personal gaming devices are used to help keep children occupied while the parent is working with victim’s agencies and law enforcement. Your donations help keep our landfills free of e-waste. We accept new, used, older, and broken devices.

Existing recycling options for businesses are often inconvenient; we hope this campaign can offer a free and convenient way for your organization and its employees to recycle unused or unwanted devices.

We welcome any questions you may have to join and be part of this exciting campaign that allows all of us the opportunity to “give back” during this special time of the year.

Participating is simple and 100% free – we’ll provide you with shipping labels and tax-deductible donation forms.

To learn more visit: phoneitforward.us