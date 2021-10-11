Submit Release
News Search

There were 590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,788 in the last 365 days.

DLNR News Release: State land board rejects O’ahu aquarium fishing final environmental impact statement

Posted on Oct 11, 2021 in Latest News, Main, Newsroom

(HONOLULU) – Following more than four hours of testimony from dozens of people, the Board of Land and Natural Resources voted not to accept a Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) submitted by the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council.

The Oʻahu aquarium fishing industry proposed, and the FEIS evaluated the environmental impacts of, the issuance of 15 Commercial Aquarium Permits and 15 Commercial Marine Licenses for aquarium fishers on O‘ahu. The DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources had recommended acceptance of the FEIS.

Board members raised concerns about discrepancies between the FEIS and a draft environmental impact statement; the lack of adequate community and cultural consultation; and a lack of adequate analysis of the impacts of the proposed aquarium fishing on the environment.

The proponents will have an opportunity to review the Boards concerns and determine whether to revise the EIS to address them.

Six board members voted to deny the FEIS, and one abstained.

# # #

You just read:

DLNR News Release: State land board rejects O’ahu aquarium fishing final environmental impact statement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.