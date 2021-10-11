Indignor TreeHouse is Proud to Announce that Fish Scales has won Silver in the 2021 Moonbeam Children's Book Award
There are five states of grief ... denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance - and Jarrod is entitled to every last one of them.”CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indignor TreeHouse Publishing is proud and excited to announce that Fish Scales by Lynn Yvonne Moon has won Silver in the 2021 Moonbeam Children's Book Award. Lynn Yvonne Moon is an award-winning author who has won over fourteen national book awards including the prestigious Dante Rossetti and the Independent Publishers Book Award (IPPY). Her novels sell world-wide, which gives her a major presence in book stores across the world.
— Lynn Yvonne Moon
Fish Scales is fresh and emotional story about young love and challenges even the most heartiest of readers to not cry. Fish Scales continuously receives five stars reviews with her readers begging for more.
About the book:
How do we face life when everything we believe to be the truth is in fact a lie? If there is a God, why did he allow his princess to die? To find out, Jarrod must travel to Hawaii to lay to rest his goddess from an exotic, far-away world only to return to solve the mystery behind her sudden death. Suffering through grief, denial, and anger, Jarrod must bargain with the Gods to help him tackle his depression while accepting Dru’s death. If he loved her enough when she was alive, could he love her enough to let her go? Walk with Jarrod and Dru as they explore the wonders of young love while allowing the reader to experience the freshness that we’ve all but forgotten.
Indignor Treehouse is an imprint of Indignor House Publishing that began operations in 2020 and provides a home for established and new authors to create concept art through words and new ideas. Indignor House aspires to connect with readers from all avenues. Their team of dedicated professionals is committed to providing the highest quality of printed material while continuously seek new and innovative solutions to everyday problems. They strive to carry the author’s voice while fostering an environment of freedom through fresh thought and expressions.
