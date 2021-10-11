Public Hearing to be held Nov. 3 on updated Groundwater rules and standards

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources (DWR) will hold a public hearing on proposed amendments to the state’s Groundwater Classifications and Standards, known as rule 15A NCAC 02L .0100 – General Considerations. The hearing will be held via Webex from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.

The purpose of this public hearing is to allow interested persons to submit oral comments regarding the DWR’s proposed amendments to Permanent Rules 15A NCAC 02L .0100, which govern the protection of North Carolina’s groundwater resources.

On September 9, 2021, the North Carolina Environmental Management Commission (EMC) approved the Division of Water Resources (DWR) to amend the permanent rules. The purpose of the rule-making is to incorporate changes required by Session Law 2018-114 Sections 19.(a)–(e) and 19.1(a)-(e) and Session Law 2020-74 Section 17.1(a)-(e).

The last significant changes to these rules occurred in 1993 and 1998. Based on the Regulatory Impact Analysis, the current proposed changes will not have any significant fiscal impacts on the State or regulated community.

Anyone wishing speak at the hearing, should register before 5 pm on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, using the following registration form: https://forms.office.com/g/favjce1WYv.

Event link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/j.php?MTID=me8e9760d90fbb373c01c9b5790727440

Event date and time: Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021 6 pm EST

Event number: 2429 916 8947

Event password: NCDEQ

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL | Access code: 242 991 68947

The public is also invited to comment in writing on the proposed changes. Written comments must be received by DWR no later than 5 p.m. on December 14, 2021. Please email written comments to groundwater.comments@ncdenr.gov. Please include “2L Rules” in the email’s subject line. Comments may also be submitted by mail to: Eric Smith, Division of Water Resources, 1636 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1636.

The proposed permanent rules and supporting documents are available online here.