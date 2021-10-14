Protect Your Record Project Hosts Court Reporter Meeting with the Stenonymous Blog
Guardians of the record used their weekend to guard the court reporting industry against corruption and share important information.
Christopher Day is not to be played with.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONNECT. EDUCATE. ADVOCATE. On Sunday, Protect Your Record founders Kimberly D'Urso and Kelly Bryce-Shainline hosted an online meeting with dozens of court reporters from around the country in attendance. Christopher Day, creator of the Stenonymous blog, was invited to share his research and findings with the group.
For over an hour and a half, various concepts affecting the court reporting industry were discussed, including zombie corporations, recent studies that show stenographic court reporter accuracy is far higher than available alternatives, and evidence that some court reporting companies are exaggerating and exacerbating the stenographer shortage. It was explained to all in attendance that individual actions impact outcomes. Shy or introverted court reporters were informed they could get involved by mailing out PYRP materials. It was highlighted that every contribution from every entity, individual, and association is important.
During the event, Day mentioned the actions of one company in particular, stating that an article was submitted to JD Supra that had incorrect information, or as Day puts it, "propaganda." The article, labeled "Debunking 3 Common Misconceptions About the National Court Reporter Shortage" claims that the idea society can just "train more stenographers" is a "myth." As seen in a video released on October 4, Day has strong feelings about the merits of the arguments. "So their equation is BS." Day can be seen saying in the video, which had been viewed by over a thousand people, or three percent of the court reporting industry, by the time of this release.
Asked for comment, Nancy Silberger, a court reporter from New York State and a past president of the New York State Court Reporters Association had this to say about the event. “Christopher Day is not to be played with.” She continued, “his talk on PYRP’s Can Do event on Sunday was hard hitting and informative. Chris doesn’t just talk the talk, but walks the walk. His research on all things steno doesn’t just scratch the surface.”
In recent weeks Day has drawn both praise and criticism from the court reporting community, with the October 4 video receiving widespread attention. Many agree with Day. “If they spent half the time recruiting Stenos that they do ECRs, they would find them…” wrote one commentator.
Across the country, debate continues as to the accuracy of alternatives to stenographic court reporting. One thing has been made incredibly clear, court reporters are ready to have the discussion.
