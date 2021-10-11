Language Arts Teacher Shares Her Favorite October Reading Activities
The transition to fall and the excitement around Halloween provides ELA teachers with the opportunity to create engaging reading lessons that students love.
Fall is the perfect time of year to incorporate activities like read alouds and reader’s theater, both of which develop important literacy skills like fluency and comprehension.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While most middle school students are thinking about what to wear for Halloween, teachers like Erin Beers use the anticipation of the season to drive engagement for classroom reading activities.
— Erin Beers
With the peak of fall festivities happening over the next few weeks, Erin Beers from MrsBeers.com recently highlighted her favorite October reading resources on her website at https://mrsbeers.com/october-ela-favorites-for-middle-school/
"Halloween is a naturally fun time for students, and that gives teachers plenty of fun ways to integrate learning in the classroom," Mrs. Beers explains. “Fall is the perfect time of year to incorporate activities like read alouds and reader’s theater, both of which develop important literacy skills like fluency and comprehension."
ELA teachers looking for October-themed ideas to incorporate into their middle school instruction can find inspiration in the resources featured in Mrs. Beers’ new blog post:
• October Close Reading Passages
• The Best Halloween Ever Novel Study Unit
• Halloween Reader’s Theater Script by Erin Beers
• The Harvest Moon Reading Toolkit
About Mrs. Beers ELA Classroom: Erin Beers is a 7th grade teacher who writes to inspire language arts teachers with tips and resources for their middle school classroom. Learn more at MrsBeers.com
