Hotelbeds partners again with Travel South USA to boost inbound tourism in southern states
Targeting Hotelbeds' network of commercial travel buyers in the US, UK, Canada & Germany, and will highlight the South's attractions as a leisure destination.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotelbeds, the world’s leading bedbank, today announced a new campaign with Travel South USA to introduce travel advisors to the southern states of the USA and promote both domestic and international tourism.
Starting this month, Hotelbeds will launch the campaign with Travel South USA focused on its extensive network of travel advisors in the US, United Kingdom, Canada and Germany, to promote the many authentic destinations included in the promotion.
In doing so, Hotelbeds aims to showcase the wide range of tourist attractions that the southern places have to offer, from beaches to mountains; from activity to leisure; from big cities to small towns, that can be enjoyed at any time of the year.
Following the success of the 2020 campaign in cooperation with Travel South USA, this year's campaign will feature nine (9) states and fourteen (14) cities in the southern United States. Each destination will provide a unique and diverse experience for leisure tourists.
The marketing campaign will be promoted through the company's two main distribution channels Hotelbeds (for wholesale distribution) and Bedsonline (for retail travel advisors).
Joseph Sheller, Head of Global Destination Marketing at Hotelbeds, said: “After a very successful co-operated domestic campaign with Travel South USA, that included 9 participants, we are expanding the footprint for this campaign. Now we have 23 destinations that will be participating, and the timing could not be better with the recent announcement of EU travel into the United States. I want to thank all the participating destinations from Travel South USA who was instrumental in facilitating and coordinating this effort.”
Liz Bittner, president & CEO, Travel South USA, added: “Partnerships are key-value and imperative for the Travel South USA group of states and city partners, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the extraordinary results from our Hotelbeds strategic partnership.
“The campaign in 2020 helped many destinations stay afloat, and based on our early successes, we have launched a new and expanded campaign. Over the coming months, we have more partners, more hotel and attraction deals, and more outreach to the travel trade around the globe. The ROI is a win-win for our trade clients, valued customers, and destination partners. We love telling stories that inspire a visit to the Authentic South and backing it up with an e-commerce platform protecting our tour operators and travel trade customers.”
About Travel South USA
Travel South USA is America's oldest and largest regional travel promotion organization, formed in 1965. The long-standing regional collaboration of the state tourism offices of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia provides a foundation to positively position tourism as a vital and dynamic element in the region's economic development.
In 2019, tourism ranked throughout the region as one of the top three industries, behind manufacturing and agriculture, and was responsible for $133 billion in spending by visitors, generating 1.4 million direct jobs, $30 billion in worker paychecks, and almost $16 billion in state and local taxes. Visit www.TravelSouthUSA.com for consumer information and www.TravelSouthUSA.org for travel industry information.
About Hotelbeds
Hotelbeds is the world’s leading bedbank.
In a fragmented and complex travel landscape, Hotelbeds provides over 180,000 hotel properties across the globe with access to high-value, complementary distribution channels that significantly increase occupancy rates and optimise RevPAR – whilst not competing with the hotelier’s direct distribution strategy.
Hotelbeds does this by offering hoteliers access to a network of over 60,000 hard-to-access B2B travel buyers such as tour operators, retail travel agents, airline websites, and loyalty schemes in over 140 source markets worldwide. These channels provide hotel partners with returning guests that book further in advance, cancel less, spend more in-destination and stay longer.
In addition to accommodation, Hotelbeds is also the world’s largest B2B seller of travel ancillaries, offering 25,000 transfer routes and 18,000 activities, as well as attractions, tickets and car hire. Operating under the ‘Beyond the Bed’ product line, it provides both hoteliers and travel distribution partners with an efficient platform and powerful tools to easily integrate and commercialise its leading portfolio of high-margin products.
The company is headquartered in Palma, Spain.
Hotelbeds Media Contact
PR & Media Relations
Clara Truyols – clatruyols@hotelbeds.com
Angelica De Stefano
Travel South USA
angelica@travelsouthusa.com