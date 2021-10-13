Pugh & Tiller PR Earns Multiple Public Relations Industry Awards
Maryland-based PR firm recognized with several local and national awardsANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mid-Atlantic-based public relations firm Pugh & Tiller PR today announced that it has won several public relations industry awards in recent weeks. Those awards include:
• Best PR Agency in The Daily Record’s 2021 Reader Rankings. This is the second year in a row Pugh & Tiller has been named a Reader Rankings winner. The Daily Record created its annual Reader Rankings to celebrate and recognize the best the region’s business and legal communities have to offer. The Daily Record consistently receives more than 20,000 votes for the Reader Rankings.
• PRNews Agency Elite Top 100. This award recognizes the most innovative and strategic public relations firms in the nation. This is also the second year in a row the Pugh & Tiller PR has been recognized by PRNews.
• Ragan’s Media Relations Award, Honorable Mention in the Media Relations Strategy: Newsjacking Category. Ragan’s Media Relations Awards showcase the people and teams whose efforts positioned their organization or client in a positive light and delivered compelling messaging. This is the premiere program for recognizing the best media relations campaigns, events (live or virtual) and initiatives from the past year.
• Top Baltimore PR Firm by Expertise. The firm was also given an “A” in the Reputation category. This marks the ninth year in a row Pugh & Tiller PR has been named to this list. Expertise is a Seattle-based online directory that uses a research and selection process to identify top service professionals in more than 100 business categories including public relations.
“We are honored to be recognized by our peers and respected industry leaders for the work we’ve done to support B2B brands around the world,” says Matthew Pugh, partner, Pugh & Tiller PR. “These awards reflect our commitment to designing and executing public relations programs that are focused, economical and, most importantly, yield results for our clients.”
These awards come on the heels of Pugh & Tiller PR partner, Jessica Tiller, being named an Influential Marylander by The Daily Record. Tiller was also recently appointed to the jury panel for the global Titan Business Awards. This panel is comprised of highly respected senior-level executives, business professionals, and acclaimed entrepreneurs from all over the world.
About Pugh & Tiller PR (www.pughandtillerpr.com)
Pugh & Tiller PR helps companies and organizations reach, engage, and influence the right audiences in order to achieve both their communications and business goals. Pugh & Tiller specializes in four key industries – technology, professional services, real estate, and healthcare/employee benefits. The firm’s integrated approach to communications includes media and influencer relations, social media and marketing services, and issues management – all anchored by strategic communications planning.
Matthew Pugh
Pugh & Tiller PR
+1 443-527-1552
mpugh@pughandtillerpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn