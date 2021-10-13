Perrin Conferences to Hold In-Person Sexual Abuse Litigation and Coverage Conference
This one-day conference will take place at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel and feature litigators from high profile cases and major insurance carriers.WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, is hosting an in-person Sexual Abuse Litigation and Coverage Conference on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Sheraton New York Times Square hotel. This conference will bring together leading attorneys, insurance carriers, abuse experts, and other industry professionals. Topics of discussion include:
• Trends in Sexual Abuse Litigation and the Status of the Litigation
• Finding and Organizing Coverage
• Settlement and Resolution
• Damages in Sexual Misconduct Cases
• Insurance Coverage Issues
“The Sexual Abuse Litigation and Coverage Conference will once again focus on cases that continue to evolve in a wide variety of organizations.” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences. “Professionals from across the United States will have a unique opportunity to learn the latest information and perspectives on the claims facing some of these organizations. Major carriers from around the country have this issue top of mind and are attending and speaking.”
This year’s conference chairs are:
• Tracey McDevitt Hagan, Esq., Reilly, McDevitt & Henrich, P.C., Philadelphia, PA
• Elizabeth Hanke, Vice President, KCIC, Washington, DC
• Brian Kent, Esq., Laffey Bucci Kent, Philadelphia, PA
Notable speakers at this year’s conference include:
• Adrian C. Azer, Esq., Haynes Boone, LLP, Washington, DC
• Mark Behrens, Esq., Shook Hardy & Bacon L.L.P., Washington, DC
• Nadeem A. Bezar, Esq., Kline & Specter, Philadelphia, PA
• Bernadette W. Catalana, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm, New York, NY
• Kristen Drake, Managing Director, PolicyFind, Indianapolis, IN
• Jeffrey P. Fritz, Esq., Soloff & Zervanos, Philadelphia, PA
• Marialuisa S. Gallozzi, Esq., Covington & Burling LLP, Washington, DC
• Robin H. Gise, Mediator, Arbitrator, Special Master, JAMS, New York, NY
• Emily P. Grim, Esq., Gilbert LLP, Washington, DC
• Jeffrey L. Kingsley, Esq., Goldberg Segalla, New York, NY
• Sarah G. Klein, Esq., Dalton & Associates, Wilmington, DE
• Paul T. Llewellyn, Esq., Lewis & Llewellyn LLP, San Francisco, CA
• Ashley R. Lynam, Esq., Montgomery McCrackin Walker & Rhoads LLP, Philadelphia, PA
• John C. Manly, Esq., Manly Stewart & Finaldi, Irvine, CA
• Jordan K. Merson, Esq., Merson Law, PLLC, New York, NY
• Matthew Merson, Esq., Merson Law, PLLC, New York, NY
• James R. Murray, Esq., Blank Rome LLP, Washington, DC
• Katharine S. Perry, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm, Boston, MA
• Josh Silber, Esq., Abend & Silber, PLLC, New York, NY
• Nicholas Sochurek, Vice President, KCIC, Washington, DC
For more information about speaking opportunities, training programs, event sponsorships, and to register for this or any of our upcoming conferences, please visit Perrinconferences.com or contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized CLE/CE accredited programs both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its events deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
Amy Williams
Perrin Conferences
+1 9086123586
