Perrin Conferences to Host Environmental Risk & Litigation Conference Featuring PFAS, ESG, and Microplastics
Perrin Conferences to host in-person Environmental Risk & Litigation Conference on October 27, 2021 in New York
We have some of the best legal and insurance minds in the industry speaking about the challenges, regulations and future of environmental risk and litigation.”WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences in-person Environmental Risk & Litigation Conference will take place on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. The event’s speakers include prominent defense attorneys, in house counsel, and insurance professionals.
— Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences
The co-chairs for this year’s conference are:
• Dwight A. Kern, Esq., Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC
• Cindy Hunter, Underwriting Officer and Claims Liaison, Hartford Global Specialty-Environmental, The Hartford
• Adam H. Love, PhD, Vice President/Principal Scientist, Roux Associates, Inc.
Trending topics for this year’s conference include:
• ESG: Understanding the New Era of Environmental Expectations and Corporate Sustainability
• Microplastics: The Looming Challenges, Pitfalls and Uncertainties Facing the Regulated Community, and Beyond
• Impact of PFAS on Environmental Litigation
• How the Biden Administration will Affect Environmental Underwriting and Claims
• Unregulated Chemicals and Emerging Contaminants of Concerns
“As in our other recent environmental risk conferences, highlights for this year’s conference include the important topics of PFAS, microplastics and ESG. We have some of the best legal and insurance minds in the industry speaking about the challenges, regulations and future of environmental risk and litigation,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.
Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit is available for qualified candidates. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
