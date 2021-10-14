PRINTERPREZZ ACQUIRES VERTEX MANUFACTURING TO ACCELERATE ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING PLATFORM GROWTH

Pictured, Greg Morris and Steve Rengers of Vertex Manufacturing, A PrinterPrezz Company located in Cincinnati, OH

FREMONT, CA, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrinterPrezz, Inc. and Vertex Manufacturing today announced the completion of a merger between two trailblazing companies in advanced manufacturing. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Bringing together the complementary strengths of two innovative companies in the advanced manufacturing space is a transformative event that will allow customers across multiple industries to benefit from best-in-class proprietary technologies, IP, and workflows.” stated Shri Shetty, CEO of PrinterPrezz. “Solving the problem of the fragmented nature of the additive manufacturing supply chain, we created an end-to-end platform to optimize the process from device innovation through volume manufacturing. This acquisition provides PrinterPrezz with core fundamental post-processing technologies relevant to accelerate time to market for medical devices.”

Continued Shetty, “Over the past two years, our two companies have had a great working relationship. They immediately strengthen our technical capability and provide a location with a deep history of manufacturing expertise. We value their experience and perspective and look forward to leveraging Vertex Manufacturing’s vast knowledge as we create a global platform.”

Greg Morris, CEO of Vertex Manufacturing and PrinterPrezz CTO added, “I have been a part of the PrinterPrezz organization since its earliest phases, originally as a member of the Board of Advisors and more recently as Chief Technology Officer. The opportunity to bring Vertex into the PrinterPrezz organization is an incredible opportunity for both companies’ customers.” Morris added, “We believe the cross-pollination of various industries is a tremendous strength. As such, our Cincinnati, Ohio facility will rapidly grow to support the installation of new additive manufacturing and post-processing tools to support all of our existing customers as well as to support the increasing demand from the medical industry.”

Customer Benefits and Significant Growth Opportunities

PrinterPrezz expects the acquisition to deliver significant benefits to customers by leveraging PrinterPrezz and Vertex Manufacturing’s complementary technologies.

PrinterPrezz’s Silicon Valley headquarters will continue to primarily focus on medical devices, leveraging in-house regulatory experience, clinician-driven design, additive manufacturing expertise, and in-house nanotechnology development. The Fremont, California design, engineering and manufacturing center will continue to maintain all requirements for medical device manufacturing including ISO-13485:2016 and all relevant regulatory requirements.

Vertex Manufacturing will continue to support all advanced manufacturing industries including medical, aerospace, defense, oil & gas, energy and consumer goods industries. The Cincinnati, Ohio engineering and manufacturing center will maintain all of its current certifications including ISO 13485:2016 and SAE AS9100:2016. The Cincinnati facility remains and will continue to be fully ITAR compliant and registered.

About Vertex Manufacturing

The pioneering spirit that drove Morris Technologies, Inc. to become the premier global supplier of additive metal printing services and capabilities is now fueling Vertex Manufacturing. Leveraging decades of experience with thousands of applications across the aerospace, medical, defense, oil & gas, energy and consumer goods industries, Vertex is committed to delivering products and services that meet or exceed customers’ quality and schedule requirements, earning trust and conducting all aspects of what we do, and how we do it, with the highest levels of integrity. With a strong commitment to delivering high quality parts the company is ISO13485 Certified, ITAR Registered and AS 9100:2016 Certified. For additional information about the company, please visit www.vertexmanufacturing.com

About PrinterPrezz

PrinterPrezz’s mission is to bring more ideas for innovative medical devices to market faster, connecting medicine and manufacturing to become the first Medifacturing™ company in the world. By developing advanced medical devices using processes that combine expertise in 3D printing, orthopaedics, semiconductor and nanotechnologies, PrinterPrezz’s ultimate goal is to provide medical solutions that enable people to enjoy active lives longer. PrinterPrezz’s ecosystem aims to solve challenges for various parts of the medical innovation value chain by providing prototyping, development, and manufacturing services to create life-enhancing medical devices. Committed to ongoing compliance with ISO13485:2016 and all relevant regulatory requirements, PrinterPrezz provides customers with access to a variety of 3D printing machines, 3D manipulation software, and 3D scanners as well as advanced manufacturing processes, and surgeon education programs. Medical solutions created by PrinterPrezz are designed to enable more people to live happier and more gratifying lives. For additional information about the company, please visit www.printerprezz.com.