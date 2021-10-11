Submit Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 1, 2021

What: Insurance Information for Residents Affected by Hurricane Ida

When: Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.             Thursday, Oct. 7, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Council on Aging building, 624 Williams Blvd., Kenner, LA (Wednesday)              Macy’s building at the Esplanade Mall, Kenner, LA (Thursday)

The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) and Kenner Councilman George Branigan are creating two temporary LDI resource centers to help constituents after Hurricane Ida.

Trained specialists from LDI’s Office of Consumer Advocacy will help constituents understand their insurance policies, assist them with filing complaints through LDI and answer general insurance questions.

The LDI resource centers will operate from convenient locations in Kenner next Wednesday and Thursday. The Louisiana Department of Insurance asks that all participating constituents bring copies of their insurance policies with them to the meetings. Masks are required at all LDI resource centers.

“We are here for the people of Louisiana,” Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said. “Bring your policies and bring your questions. We’re ready to help.”

Check the LDI Event Calendar, Facebook (Louisiana Department of Insurance) and Twitter (@LAInsuranceDept) accounts for updates on insurance assistance in affected areas.

Consumers can also call the LDI for assistance at 1-800-259-5300 or file a complaint at www.ldi.la.gov/complaints.

About the Louisiana Department of Insurance: The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by calling 1-800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov.

