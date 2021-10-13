ResProp Management Grows Footprint in the Jacksonville Market Totaling 654 Units

Lakewood Oaks Kitchen Lakewood Oaks Pool

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResProp Management was selected to provide full-service property and construction management for Lakewood Oaks Apartments, located in Jacksonville, Florida, southeast of downtown.

The property is located within walking distance of numerous amenities including grocery stores, banks, and retailers. With it’s close proximity to I-95 and U.S. Route 1 throughways, residents of this property can quickly access an array of recreation, shopping, and entertainment options offered throughout the greater Jacksonville area as well as having top employers within a five-mile radius.

Lakewood Oaks Apartments is a garden-style apartment community featuring walk-up apartments and is composed of 138 residential units. The two-story surface parked property has units averaging 854 Square Feet. The property has on-site amenities that include a swimming pool, clubhouse, clothes care center, and playground.

Luke Leins, Senior Director of Business Development for ResProp, stated “We are thankful for the opportunity to continue growing with Fincapital and the Think Multifamily group in the state of Florida. Given Ricardo’s strong business plan and our past experience managing Lakewood Oaks, I have no doubt that we will knock this one out of the park together.”

Jessica Westhoff, Regional Manager of Lakewood Oaks states, “We are delighted to have worked with FinCapital Investment on their purchase of Lakewood Oaks. Resprop previously owned Lakewood Oaks which makes this property and project extra special. We look forward to providing value to this asset for Fincapital and bringing the property to the next level.”

With the recent addition of Lakewood Oaks Apartments into the portfolio, ResProp Management now manages more than 3,000 units across Florida. This latest addition was made possible through the partnership with FinCapital Investment.

About Fincapital Investments: Fincapital focuses on creating passive income for investors through cash-flowing multifamily properties. They provide investors with unique investment opportunities and invest along with them.

About ResProp Management: In 2020, ResProp relocated its headquarters to Austin, TX to relentlessly pursue to be a premier third-party management company in servicing property owners and their residents by seeking and retaining the very best in class talent with in-house expertise spanning across 25+ markets in marketing, acquisitions, financing, asset management, construction management, and business development. Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 17,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, and Colorado.

