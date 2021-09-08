Equity Yield Real Estate Investments Select ResProp Management to Manage Bradenton Reserve Apartments in Bradenton, FL

Bradenton Reserve Kitchen Brandenton Reserve Apartments Luxor Package Lockers

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResProp Management was selected by Equity Yield Real Estate Investments to provide full-service property management services for Bradenton Reserve centrally located in Bradenton, Florida. These modern chic apartments offer one and two bedroom apartment homes with a full amenity package that includes Luxor package lockers for 24-7 access, an expansive resort-style pool, a club room with a demonstration communal kitchen and coffee bar, modern fitness center with cardio and strength equipment, business lounge with conference room and WiFi, convenient grilling stations, and picnic area. In addition to the endless amenities, The Bradenton Reserve is within minutes from the award-winning Bradenton beaches and the Manatee River.



Luke Leins, Senior Director of Business Development with ResProp states, “From the deal analysis stage through takeover, Equity Yield Group has been great to work with on Bradenton Reserve. As our second deal on the Gulf Coast together, we are thankful to continue to grow and expand with such fantastic partners in Ryan and Warren. Bradenton Reserve is an exciting addition to our management portfolio and we can’t wait to execute on and overdeliver against the business plan.”



About ResProp Management:

With the recent addition of Bradenton Reserve into the portfolio, ResProp Management now manages 16 properties in the Florida market. In 2020, ResProp relocated their headquarters to Austin, TX to relentlessly pursue to be a premier third-party management company in servicing property owners and their residents by seeking and retaining the very best in class talent with in-house expertise spanning across 25+ markets in marketing, acquisitions, financing, asset management, construction management, and business development. Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 17,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, and Colorado.

About Equity Yield Real Estate Investments:

Equity Yield Group focuses on the acquisition of A-and-B-class Multifamily Assets in well-located markets with strong economic indicators. By identifying value-add opportunities within each project, the EYG team is able to increase the value of an asset through interior/exterior renovations and improving operational inefficiencies. Ryan Webster of Equity Yield Group and Warren Dresner of WLD Capital are sponsoring the acquisition of Bradenton Reserve.