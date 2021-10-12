JD Technologies, LLC Announces Name Change to JD Technologies Global, LLC to Reflect Growing Sales & Marketing Reach
JD Technologies Global, LLC will continue to benefit their principals with its effective field sales process, marketing expertise and established relationships.ORMOND BEACH, FLORIDA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JD Technologies, LLC, an effective field sales company, announced today that it is changing its corporate name to JD Technologies Global, LLC. The name change reflects the company's broader sales & marketing commitment and its expertise in growing new business by offering solutions to customers and principals worldwide.
"The new name – JD Technologies Global, LLC – allows us to emphasize our wide-ranging business objective around improving the way solutions are delivered between principals, the companies we represent, and customers. The goal is increasing access, defining solutions, and improving quality," said John Knott, President of JD Technologies Global, LLC. "As a company with its roots in consultative selling, we are committed to building relationships and growing business that will help connect all the points in the business development continuum."
JD Technologies Global, LLC includes the company's Energy and Medical divisions that focus on the energy and medical device & technology verticals respectively. JD Technologies Global, LLC’s products and services have provided customers with industry-leading technological solutions since 2005 and include software solutions that use artificial intelligence to facilitate business growth and profitability. Announced this year in conjunction with the name change, the company marketed numerous enhancements their principals have adopted that are helping the environment while reducing costs. This includes but is not limited to zinc nickel plating, a safer and better alternative to cadmium, solar fabrication process improvement that reduces the cost of solar panel fabrication and monitoring equipment using high performance sensors and telemetry to avoid costly failures while saving lives.
"We know most of our customers want to utilize technology to manage their operations and improve their products," said Knott. "To that end, we will continue to provide them with the tools they need to better navigate their customers’ needs and requirements with total solutions."
The new name is effective immediately and will be implemented across the company's products and services throughout the calendar year 2022.
About JD Technologies Global, LLC
JD Technologies Global, LLC provides premium sales and marketing services to a select group of high quality, complementary manufacturers of engineered services and products who serve the industrial, aerospace, military & defense, and medical industries. They develop long term relationships with key customers who value the consultative style of selling and who wish to interface with sales professionals of high integrity. Their approach is to use proven consultative selling techniques. Consultative selling is a collaborative process that leads customers/prospects through an analysis of their current situation to a resulting improvement. For more information on JD Technologies Global, LLC, their products, services, and their consultative selling methodology, visit https://jdtechsales.com/
John Knott
JD Technologies Global, LLC
+1 781-864-2220
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn