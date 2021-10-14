2022 MUSE Photography Awards Calling For Entries 2022 MUSE Photography Awards - Stride Forth 2021 MUSE Photographer of the Year (Professional)

The International Awards Associate (IAA) invites international photographers to enter the 2022 MUSE Photography Awards.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Call For Entries: 2022 MUSE Photography Awards Captures A New Age Whilst Striving Forward

Entering its subsequent year, the MUSE Photography Awards is an award program, under their MUSE series, that celebrates the creative ethos and underlying afternotes of what makes a photograph so influential. “The basic principle of photography continues to evolve throughout the years,” Kenjo Ong, the CEO of IAA, exclaimed. “We’re elated to experience the visual creativity that the visual arts community exhibits this year, creating art that will live on for decades to come.”

This year’s competition will extend across four entry periods, which encompasses the: Early Bird, Regular, Final, and Final Extension periods. MUSE Photography Awards is accepting entries from October 8, 2021 till February 24, 2022, with results to be announced on April 14, 2022.

Moreover, on top of the myriad of MUSE Photography Awards Categories, simple online application process, and affordable rates, which remained the same, with prices starting from $25, the awards is proud to introduce a new element to the awards – the Discount Bundle Package (priced at $180 for 10 credits). One credit can be used to enter one category, perfect for multiple image submissions, ultimately increasing the chances of being crowned as the awards' Photographers and Category Winners of the Year.

Fundamentally, submissions will be judged by a panel of internationally established photography professionals, all of whom are experts in their respective industries. The 2022 winners will have an opportunity to be crowned MUSE Photographers of the Year, Category Winners of the Year, Platinum winners, Gold winners, or Silver winners, and receive cash prizes, as well as other benefits, for their magnificent achievements.

2022 MUSE Photography Awards Theme: Stride Forth

In the broadest sense of this year’s theme, “Stride Forth” challenges photographers to submit images that transcend the barriers of communication and time. This thematic element could be of personal or global proportions, that shed light on the ever-augmenting facet of existence. Ultimately, MUSE Photography Awards welcomes all categories of photography, with the accompaniment of supporting descriptions that outline the story behind the artwork.

Key Dates

- Early Bird: October 8, 2021 – November 11, 2021

- Regular: November 12, 2021 – December 9, 2021

- Final: December 10, 2021 – January 13, 2022

- Final Extension: January 14, 2022 – February 24, 2022

- Results Announcement: April 14, 2022

Awards and Benefits

Title: Photographer of the Year

Cash Prize: Professional – $3,000 (US Dollars) & Amateur/Student $2,000 (US Dollars)

Benefits: 2022 MUSE Statuette;

Being mentioned in Winner’s Press Release;

Photo showcased at MUSE Gallery Section;

Being featured in the MUSE Virtual Exhibition;

Online Winner’s Interview;

Dedicated Winner’s Page;

and many more.

Title: Category Winner of the Year

Cash Prize: Professional and Amateur/Student – $100 (US Dollars)

Benefits: Being mentioned in Winner’s Press Release;

Photo showcased at MUSE Gallery Section;

Being featured in the MUSE Virtual Exhibition;

Being mentioned in MUSE’s e-Newsletter;

Online Winner’s Interview;

Dedicated Winner’s Page;

and many more.

Title: Platinum Winner

Benefits: Being featured in the MUSE Virtual Exhibition;

Being mentioned in MUSE’s media partner’s website, Muse.World;

Online Winner’s Interview;

Dedicated Winner’s Page;

and many more.

Title: Gold Winner and Silver Winner

Benefits: Dedicated Winner’s Page;

Winner’s e-Certificate;

and many more.

For competition rules, entry forms, and additional benefits, please visit the MUSE Photography Awards website: https://musephotographyawards.com/

As such, IAA’s focus is now primed towards recognizing excellence that comes in all shapes and forms. “Being good at what you do can only get you so far in life,” Kenjo remarked. “I’m hoping that this year’s MUSE Photography Awards is able to assist photographers whom imbue effort into their images, creating works of art that transcends communication and time altogether.”

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, Vega Student Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Awards, New York Photography Awards and MUSE Hotel Awards. Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled MUSE Photography Awards to bring attention to the international photography industry and promote their exceptional photographical perspectives to the world.