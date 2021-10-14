Cancer Patients (and Physicians): It’s Time to Consider Alternatives to Chemotherapy
Alternative Cancer Therapies Are Being Studied So Cancer Patients Can Avoid the Devastating Side Effects of Conventional Medicine
A comprehensive approach to cancer management involves supporting the body’s natural defenses, and boosting antioxidant levels.”MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A cancer diagnosis is usually seen as a devastating experience. Traditional toxic cancer therapies seemingly create more side effects than relief. More than 80% of chemotherapy patients report one or more side effects from their treatment. The good news is that cancer patients may not have to keep helplessly struggling with their symptoms.
— Dr. Nilda Abellera
A significant amount of research is being conducted on alternative cancer therapies that are less harsh and that take a more natural approach to healing. The results look promising.
How Alternative Cancer Therapies Differ
Conventional cancer treatments focus on killing cancer cells, while these alternative therapies focus on minimizing side effects by keeping the patient's body as healthy as possible throughout the process. By treating the human body as a whole and getting to the root cause of illness, cancer is targeted using an integrative approach that does not involve heavy medication with devastating side effects. “A comprehensive approach to cancer management involves supporting the body’s natural defenses, and boosting antioxidant levels.”, says Dr. Nilda Abellera of Infuze MD Cancer Center.
Targeted Non-Toxic Cancer Therapies
There are several targeted non-toxic cancer therapies being studied that help build the immune system so our bodies can naturally fight back against the side effects caused by chemotherapy. These therapies may be able to reduce the symptoms created by cancerous cells that are trying to take over.
For instance, recent research shows that Ozone Therapy has great potential in boosting your immunity against cancer cells. Another recent study published in the Journal Nature Review Cancer, indicates the effectiveness of high-dose Vitamin C at reducing cancer cell survival through targeting redox imbalance, epigenetic reprogramming, and oxygen-sensing regulation. Yet another study shows that Poly MVA has antitumor and cell-protective effects and could potentially be an effective cancer therapy.
Cancer treatment is important, but we also have to look at the quality of life, and what makes a cancer patient feel unwell. A study by the Saudi Pharmaceutical Journal notes that chemotherapy reduces levels of antioxidant vitamins and minerals due to oxidative damage and the production of free radicals. This causes a higher level of oxidative stress and leads to the overall feeling of being unwell that many cancer patients report.
Alternative cancer therapies may be able to help in the fight against cancer and may also be able to provide relief from chemotherapy-induced health complications. Infuze MD is one clinic that provides research-backed alternatives to patients struggling with the traditional medical model.
It’s Time for a Different Approach
The science is evolving, and the treatments should keep up. By considering all the factors that affect our health, we can better understand the actual cause of illness and develop comprehensive therapies. Cancer patients today have options, it’s time for health care providers to step up and offer them.
Learn more about these alternative cancer management practices by visiting the Infuze MD Cancer Center website and filling out the form to download the free guide, ‘The 8 Cornerstones of Effective Cancer Therapy’ right now.
Dr. Nilda Abellera
Infuze MD Cancer Center
+1 408-692-1736
paolo@abelleramd.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook