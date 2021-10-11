This Week on Monday Morning Radio: Scott Jeffrey Miller Shares Transformative Insights From 30 Recognized Leaders
Master Mentors: 30 Transformative Insights From Our Greatest Minds (https://amzn.to/3Fxv5UI)
Among Those Offering Advice in “Master Mentors” Are Daniel Pink, Seth Godin, Dorie Clark, General Stanley McChrystal, and Nick Vujicic
As host of FranklinCovey's global podcast, "On Leadership with Scott Miller," Miller has the opportunity to speak with some of the world's greatest minds, who offer insightful and inspirational advice based on their life experiences.
— Scott Jeffrey Miller
Miller is this week’s guest on Monday Morning Radio, the popular small business podcast hosted since June 2012 by author and award-winning journalist Dean Rotbart.
The episode is available to stream or download for free from https://tinyurl.com/MMR101121.
Miller recently published “Master Mentors: 30 Transformative Insights From Our Greatest Minds.” The book offers easily digestible and actionable recommendations distilled from interviews Miller conducted for his “On Leadership” program.
“Every week I have the opportunity to sit with some of the brightest, most creative, disciplined, and driven people you can imagine and pick their brains for the better part of an hour,” Miller writes in the introduction to “Master Mentors.”
Miller notes that his program is both the largest and fastest-growing leadership podcast on the planet, reaching between six and seven million people weekly.
On Monday Morning Radio, Miller tells Rotbart that his goal is to “help people who are ready to change their mindsets, their belief systems, their paradigms. When you change your mindset, you change your behaviors. When you change your behaviors, you change your results.”
Among the 30 Mentors who Miller showcases in his book are:
Daniel Pink — author of Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us and When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing
Seth Godin — blogger, entrepreneur, and author of 20 best-selling books, including Tribes
Susan Cain — author of “Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking.”
Dorie Clark — named one of the top 50 business thinkers in the world and author of Stand Out, which was named the #1 Leadership Book of the Year by Inc. magazine.
On Monday Morning Radio, Miller describes some of the characteristics that his “Master Mentors” have in common. Among them, he tells Rotbart, “is that they have an abundance mentality. They don’t have a scarce mindset.” Miller adds that “their mission, their reputation, their legacy is to give back and to help others and to share their successes or failures.”
Above everything, Miller says his “Master Mentors” have an indefatigable desire to succeed. “Good old-fashioned hard work still has a marketable place in success,” Miller explains. “It’s a theme that I see across these people.”
Monday Morning Radio is produced and hosted by Rotbart, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated former reporter with The Wall Street Journal. He is the author of “September Twelfth: An American Comeback Story” [TJFR Press, August 2021], which Kirkus Reviews describes as “a thrilling and inspiring tale of journalistic dedication.”
Monday Morning Radio features some of the country’s most innovative business owners and experts. Past guests include Ken Blanchard, Charles Duhigg, Jen Sincero, Skip Prichard, Henry Mintzberg, Carl Schramm, Daniel Burrus, Steve Strauss, and Dr. Bob Nelson.
The podcast is available for free from Apple Podcasts, Audible Podcasts, or directly from http://MondayMorningRadio.com.
The program is produced in cooperation with the nonprofit Wizard Academy, an Austin, Texas-based school for imaginative, courageous, and ambitious entrepreneurs.
