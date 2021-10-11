Registration open: 5th Global Conference on Criminal Finances and Cryptocurrencies
Registration is now open for this popular free annual conference exploring trends, strategies and tactics in tackling crimes involving virtual assets.
The use of cryptocurrencies is an example of the ever-evolving tactics employed by criminals to frustrate financial investigations and launder illicit assets.”BASEL, SWITZERLAND, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration is now open for the 5th Global Conference on Criminal Finances and Cryptocurrencies on 7–8 December 2021. The virtual conference explores trends, strategies and tactics in tackling crimes involving virtual assets.
— Federico Paesano, Basel Institute on Governance
A joint initiative of the Basel Institute on Governance, INTERPOL and Europol, the annual event now draws hundreds of experts and interested parties from around the world.
Through presentations, discussions and case studies, the conference participants seek to illuminate how criminals can abuse the virtual asset ecosystem and develop recommendations on what law enforcement, regulators and the private sector can do about it.
Attendance is free but pre-registration is required. Please note that day 2 (8 December) is restricted to law enforcement and related public authorities; attendance is subject to confirmation by the organising committee.
Agenda and registration:
Day 1: 7 December, 12:00–15:30 GMT.
Open to all, this day is dedicated to contrasting perspectives on virtual assets, regulation and compliance from the public and private sectors, media and regulatory bodies. Topics include:
-> the challenges posed by decentralised finance for identifying and tracing suspicious cryptocurrency transactions;
-> what media investigations reveal about how criminals launder the proceeds of crime using cryptocurrencies;
-> changing scenarios of compliance with AML regulations relating to VASPs.
The agenda and speaker names will be published in November.
Register for day 1
Day 2: 8 December, 12:00–15:30 GMT.
Limited to law enforcement and related public authorities (judicial authorities, Financial Intelligence Units, anti-money laundering supervisors, etc.) the second day is an opportunity to explore the changing modi operandi of criminals abusing the cryptocurrency ecosystem to hide and launder money, and how law enforcement can fight back.
The agenda will be released to participants shortly before the conference.
Apply to attend day 2
View the latest updates and more information about this and previous events, and browse related resources on cryptocurrencies and financial crime, at: baselgovernance.org/5CrC
