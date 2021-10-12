Elite Airways Announces St. Augustine FL to NYC/Newark NJ Nonstop Jet Service starting at $129* each way
Marks Return of Commercial Air Service at Northeast Florida Regional Airport serving St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra Beach & greater Jacksonville Area
The new twice-weekly nonstop service starting November 19 connects historic St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra Beach with the New York City area—two highly sought-after tourist destinations.”ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Airways LLC today announced new nonstop jet service between Northeast Florida Regional Airport (UST) in St. Augustine and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) serving the tri-state area and New York City. The new service starts November 19 and will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays. Flights depart Newark at 11:00 a.m., arrive St. Augustine at 1:15 p.m., depart St. Augustine at 2:00 p.m. and arrive Newark at 3:50 p.m. Tickets start at $129* each way and are available for sale at 877-393-2510 and EliteAirways.com.
— John Pearsall, President, Elite Airways
Elite Airways operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200, CRJ-700 and CRJ-900 jet airliners with 50, 70 and 90 seats respectively, known for comfort and efficiency, and maintains an impeccable safety record. Elite Airways passengers receive free onboard snacks and beverages, free seat assignments**, free first checked bag up to 50lbs, and no ticketing change fees (see website for details). Elite Airways is also pet friendly.
“Elite Airways is pleased to start commercial air service in St. Augustine with twice-weekly service to Newark starting November 19,” said John Pearsall, President of Elite Airways. “We believe this route will be a home run as it connects historic St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra Beach with the New York City area—two highly sought-after tourist destinations. We would like to thank Northeast Florida Regional Airport and St. Johns County Airport Authority officials for their support, as well as officials at Newark Liberty International Airport.”
St. Augustine and Florida’s Historic Coast
Florida’s Historic Coast is the oldest continuously occupied European settlement in the US. It attracts visitors from all over the world to experience its old-world charm, historic landmarks, pristine beaches, and world-class golfing as the home of the PGA Tour and location of THE PLAYERS Championship. The airport is located on US-1 just a few miles from downtown St. Augustine and serves as a close and convenient connection point for air travel to and from the region. More information about the airport can be found at: https://www.flynf.com/.
“We are delighted that Elite Airways has included the Northeast Florida Regional Airport in its expansion plans,” said Bruce Maguire, Chairman of the St. Johns County Airport Authority. “The new service will serve as an important route for our local residents and also help attract new business opportunities and tourists to the area, offering access to all that St. Augustine and the First Coast have to offer. Our Airport Authority is committed to building airline relationships and working to enhance the access points to our region.”
Founded by the Spanish in 1565, St. Augustine welcomes visitors to explore historic landmarks including the Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas, the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum, the Fountain of Youth, and more. Ponte Vedra Beach, known as the jewel of Florida’s northeast coast, offers five-diamond luxury accommodations, more than a dozen championship golf courses, miles of unobstructed beaches, performing arts, as well as fine-dining and sidewalk cafes. More information can be found at: https://FloridasHistoricCoast.com.
“The tourism community of Florida’s Historic Coast joins the airport in celebrating Elite Airways’ new nonstop air service from the New York/Newark Liberty International Airport,” stated Richard Goldman, President & Chief Executive Officer, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors & Convention Bureau. “The service will serve as a new gateway from New York and New Jersey to the many authentic, unique experiences in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and the Beaches. Elite’s move to add this nonstop service to Northeast Florida Regional Airport speaks to their confidence in the market and is a testament to the recovery of tourism in northeast Florida.”
About Elite Airways
Headquartered in Portland Maine, Elite Airways LLC was founded in 2006 by airline veterans with the goal to provide passengers a better travel experience with nonstop flights, competitive prices and exceptional service. Elite Airways is a U.S. Part 121 Air Carrier and provides chartered and scheduled service throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, and South America. The airline’s routes connect underserved communities with popular destinations that include New York City/Newark, White Plains NY, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard MA, Orlando-Melbourne, St. Augustine, Vero Beach and Sarasota-Bradenton FL, and Portland ME. All scheduled flights are sold and operated by Elite Airways LLC, and available for purchase at www.eliteairways.com or at 877-393-2510.
For Reservations: 1-877-393-2510
Customer Service: 321-265-5100
Email: info@eliteairways.com
*For Elite Airways flights, the first checked bag and carry-on will be free, $50.00 for a second checked bag, and $75.00 for the third checked bag per person. Each checked bag weighing between 51 and 70 pounds will be assessed a fee of $25 in addition to the checked bag fee. Each checked bag weighing between 71 and 100 pounds will be assessed a fee of $100. All fares are quoted in U.S. Dollars ($USD) unless otherwise specified. **Except emergency exit seating. Visit EliteAirways.com for more details on our standard baggage service fee schedule. Dates of the advertised flights are subject to change in accordance with regulatory requirements. See the TSA website for a list of prohibited items. Route times/dates subject to FAA approval.
Rebecca Emery, APR
Elite Airways
news@eliteairways.com
