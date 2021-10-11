Hiker Injured at Cloudland Falls

CONTACT: CO Jonathan Demler 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 October 11, 2021

Lincoln, NH – At 3:12 p.m. on October 10, 2021, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker who had suffered a fall down Cloudland Falls along the Falling Waters Trail in Lincoln. A 14-year-old from Yarmouth, ME, was hiking with family and friends when she tried to climb an area of the falls and fell nearly the entire length of the waterfall, resulting in serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Volunteer rescuers responded from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team as well as Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department to the Falling Waters Trail to perform first aid and transport the youth down the trail. It was quickly decided that she needed to be carried in a litter, and the carry-out party was able to navigate the treacherous areas of the trail without further incident. The rescue reached I-93 in Lincoln at 5:35 p.m., and the youth was transported by Linwood Ambulance Service to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for further medical treatment.

Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone planning to enjoy the outdoors this fall to think ahead and make safe decisions. The White Mountains are rugged and unforgiving. Planning ahead by researching trails, preparing enough equipment and supplies, and weighing one’s experience and abilities is necessary to successfully complete any hike. Please visit http://www.hikesafe.com for more information.