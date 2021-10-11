Submit Release
News Search

There were 466 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,699 in the last 365 days.

Hiker Injured at Cloudland Falls

CONTACT: CO Jonathan Demler 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 October 11, 2021

Lincoln, NH – At 3:12 p.m. on October 10, 2021, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker who had suffered a fall down Cloudland Falls along the Falling Waters Trail in Lincoln. A 14-year-old from Yarmouth, ME, was hiking with family and friends when she tried to climb an area of the falls and fell nearly the entire length of the waterfall, resulting in serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Volunteer rescuers responded from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team as well as Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department to the Falling Waters Trail to perform first aid and transport the youth down the trail. It was quickly decided that she needed to be carried in a litter, and the carry-out party was able to navigate the treacherous areas of the trail without further incident. The rescue reached I-93 in Lincoln at 5:35 p.m., and the youth was transported by Linwood Ambulance Service to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for further medical treatment.

Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone planning to enjoy the outdoors this fall to think ahead and make safe decisions. The White Mountains are rugged and unforgiving. Planning ahead by researching trails, preparing enough equipment and supplies, and weighing one’s experience and abilities is necessary to successfully complete any hike. Please visit http://www.hikesafe.com for more information.

You just read:

Hiker Injured at Cloudland Falls

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.