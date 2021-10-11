Break Free from the Grid with Tbar Ceiling FreeForm

Design without restrictions with our Tbar Ceiling FreeForm lighting system

A Lighting System for Grid Ceilings that Allows You to Design Without Restrictions

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PureEdge Lighting introduces Tbar Ceiling FreeForm, a lighting system that allows designers to create unique lighting layouts without restriction. This new lighting system solves a known issue with lighting a grid ceiling...having to design lighting around the main Tbar runner. The Tbar Ceiling FreeForm System offers clean, uninterrupted geometric shapes. The system's three channel lengths allow you to design with any freeform pattern that corresponds to the 2x2 or 2x4 T-bar drop ceiling grid, including the main T-bar runner. We also offer preformed geometric configurations for an easy, but impressive, lighting layout with our 'Lighting Design by Numbers' product kits. Our easy clip-to-grid installation means you can install even faster than before.

Achieve a clean, modern look with a traditional grid ceiling. Tbar Ceiling FreeForm features a deep cell LED with a diffused lens for even illumination. The system features up to 7 color temperatures including tunable white to help create the perfect environment. Tunable white ranges from 6500K for bright, task lighting that promotes productivity, down to 2700K to transition into the evening hours. It offers limitless design potential for any commercial space. Choose matte white lens or deep cell reflector along with white or black finishes.

“I’m very excited about this new lighting system. As a master electrician, I know how challenging it is to install lighting around the main Tbar runner. With FreeForm, those concerns are no longer an issue and designers can create whatever they envision” said Gregory Kay, Owner and CEO of PureEdge Lighting. “To design freely is what lighting designers want…and to create a flexible lighting system that can be changed later is very appropriate for today’s ever-evolving commercial spaces.”

To learn more about FreeForm, visit www.pureedgelighting.com.

About PureEdge Lighting

PureEdge Lighting, founded in Chicago by Gregory Kay in 2004, manufactures architectural, low-voltage LED lighting systems for indoor and outdoor spaces that empower you to not only design your space, but also the fixtures you envision. Modern, innovative, and completely customizable, PureEdge Lighting creates architectural lighting solutions influenced by simplicity and elegance based on the principle that light affects human emotion. PureEdge is known for class 2 wiring, low-voltage lighting systems that are easy to install. PureEdge has a strong presence in hospitality, residential, healthcare, and retail.