AdTech innovator Kayzen deploys Chronicle’s new Enterprise Map Solution

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chronicle Software (Chronicle), a specialist provider of low-latency technology solutions for the financial services and other industries, today announced that innovative Berlin-based AdTech firm Kayzen, the first mobile in-house bidder, has adopted its new Enterprise Map Solution.

Kayzen’s demand-supply platform negotiates with providers, via an ad-enabled app, and uses anonymised user profiles to determine which ad content to display. Kayzen enables mobile advertisers and their technology partners to run mobile programmatic in-house, helping to democratise programmatic marketing.

Chronicle Software has been used across many industries including payments, IOT and gaming. Its ability to move and process large amounts of data quickly and efficiently means that it is well placed to help companies within the AdTech sector.

Chronicle Map Enterprise builds on Chronicle’s open-source product, Chronicle Map, and enables Maps to be distributed over a replicated cluster of networked hosts, providing a platform for both High Availability and Disaster Recovery (HA/DR).

Kayzen’s core on-demand criteria-matching is built on a collection of approximately 5 billion user profiles stored in Chronicle Map. The service currently handles over 100 billion daily ad requests, with around a million updates per second.

After a preliminary proof-of-concept using open-source Chronicle Map, Kayzen migrated to Map Enterprise in order to provide a fully replicated and distributed HA/DR platform, with the data shared across multiple hosts in various locations.

As part of this integration Chronicle worked closely with Kayzen to review existing capacity, replication, and distribution controls within Map, and changes were made to provide effectively unlimited capacity.

Peter Lawrey, CEO of Chronicle Software, said “AdTech is a fast-growing part of our portfolio of clients, and we are delighted that Kayzen has adopted our new Enterprise Map solution to support their growing business”.

Servesh Jain, Kayzen CTO added: “Integrating Chronicle’s new Enterprise Map solution into our platform has enabled us to increase the volume of ad requests and the speed at which they are handled. We are now able to store additional user data and reach a greater number of clients faster, supporting the continuing growth of our business.”