TRUST Biologic Engages Ruth Rosenquist to Align Wellness Products with Experienced Pickleball Players
Celebrating Active Women and Their AchievementsLAKEWOOD, CO, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRUST Biologic, a Colorado-based developer of natural health and wellness products, has added Ruth Rosenquist to the team as their Director of Strategic Partnerships.
Rosenquist, a Director of the International Federation of Pickleball, avid pickleball player since 1992 and IFP-certified pickleball instructor in Scottsdale, AZ, is eager to roll out TRUST’s mission to champion rising women athletes that are currently under-recognized receiving less visibility in the pickleball community.
TRUST Biologic recently debuted its best-selling “pain-stick”, a 500mg CBD (Cannabidiol) and 10mg CBG (Cannabigerol) gel roll-on, created for joint, muscle and arthritic pain, often experienced with aging and competitive pickleball play. The company developed this affordable, best-selling Pain Gel to serve as “Your Pre- and Post- Pickleball Pain Relief Program.”
With a target market of women ages 50+, the aspirational TRUST Biologic philosophy is to stay active now, in order to be active later. Their taglines include #keepmoving2keepmoving and #nodaysoff.
A booming sport with over 4.2 million documented players in 2020, pickleball is a perfect fit for TRUST’s Pain Gel, a product also containing research-proven active ingredients like Menthol, Camphor, and Licorice Root Extract to penetrate deep into the skin and soothe irritated muscles and joints.
Jeffrey Johnson, TRUST’s President said that finding Rosenquist, a seasoned publicist, marketing consultant and pickleball enthusiast whose passion for the game began when there were only 150,000 known players , will be “... a game changer for TRUST. Her knowledge base and understanding of what we are trying to accomplish will help the TRUST Biologic brand integrate into a thriving new marketplace.”
Rosenquist added “I’m very excited to represent TRUST, as they adapt to meet the needs of their customers. They have extensive experience in beauty and skincare, and are innovating to stay ahead of the curve and extend the active lifestyle of the close-knit pickleball community.”
Looking Forward
One of Rosenquist’s first initiatives is to match TRUST products with TRUST Biologic Ambassadors in this exploding space. Rosenquist is seeking to add mature players as representatives for these premium products. “Young pro players and competitors tend to receive the lion’s share of attention. This is an opportunity for experienced players with decades of training, hard work and consistent achievements to get the support and recognition they deserve.”
On the Move -
Look for news on our first TRUST Pickleball Ambassador
TRUST Biologic looks forward to sponsoring activities and sports that engage active agers. Check us out at www.trustbiolgic.com
