ENDORPHINZ Sets Out To Innovate Fitness Production With The Appointment of Andrew Wagnitz To The Executive Team.

Andrew Wagnitz, Head of Product and Technology For Endorphinz

Wagnitz will serve as the Head of Product and Technology for Endorphinz, spearheading the creation of the Endorphinz CPS and the expansion of the NOC.

We are developing the industry's first Content Producing System (CPS) built specifically for the fitness industry to help brands and creators elevate their content using state of the art technology. ” — Mike Hansen