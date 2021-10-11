ENDORPHINZ Sets Out To Innovate Fitness Production With The Appointment of Andrew Wagnitz To The Executive Team.
Wagnitz will serve as the Head of Product and Technology for Endorphinz, spearheading the creation of the Endorphinz CPS and the expansion of the NOC.
We are developing the industry's first Content Producing System (CPS) built specifically for the fitness industry to help brands and creators elevate their content using state of the art technology. ”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endorphinz is excited to reveal the addition of Andrew Wagnitz to its executive leadership team as Head of Product and Technology, leading all technology initiatives in live broadcast, studios and online integration. At Endorphinz, Andrew will execute and innovate the traditional production and broadcast workflows amongst all types of content creation with the industry's first Content Producing System (CPS) built specifically for the fitness industry. This cutting-edge proprietary software is cloud-based and fully supported by and connected to the Endorphinz NOC (Network Operations Center) to insure high quality production and content creation for its customers.
“The old video production model is time consuming and costly, so I saw an opportunity for improvement in the content production part of the value chain. This was much needed as there has been very little innovation in this space until the pandemic hit. In fitness, most customers are searching for a CMS, which is necessary to deliver content, but doesn’t help with the content creation process the way production does. So, after considering our customers’ experiences, conducting our research, performing Remi Production, working on MVPs and then meeting Andrew, I knew the right move was to build the industry's first Content Producing System (‘CPS’) and I am thrilled to have Andrew bring his experience and innovative mindset into fitness,” says Mike Hansen, the President and Founder of Endorphinz.
The Endorphinz CPS is currently being used internally and has not yet been released to the market. The CPS is, both, flexible and highly scalable, has a modular design and operates within a cloud infrastructure across live broadcast, video on demand production, events and more. The system is designed to be both remote and on-site with a hybrid approach that blends art and technology.
Andrew has over 15 years of experience with innovative production, working flagship events like The Fortnite World Cup and completing successful broadcasts over his career for the Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars, Facebook, Epic Games, RedBull, ESPN and X Games. Andrew previously worked for industry leaders in broadcast and production such as NEP Group in the Media Solutions division, where he helped build products and workflows in the revolutionary world of Cloud Production. Prior to his role at NEP, Andrew was the Director of Broadcast and Technology at Next Generation Esports, where he was vital to the development and design of remote live production systems across the United States, Europe and Asia. Wagnitz also played a major role in the design and execution of the NGE studio in Burbank, CA, a state of the art 35,000 sq ft facility with 7 studios. Andrew is an out-of-the-box thinker with a strong ability to execute groundbreaking industry firsts in production.
Wagnitz believes there are remarkable opportunities in the fitness market for technological advancement and that Endorphinz is perfectly placed to usher in a new wave of fitness production and media. He says, “I think the fitness industry is ready to grow. Today, most people are looking to increase their health, no matter their age or circumstances. With the technology and tools available today, I believe there is a prime opportunity for clubs and brands to meet their customers where they are." He will be able to leverage his extensive experience in the production field and expertise in technology to help Endorphinz support the highly demanding, ever-changing industry.
Endorphinz is a fitness media and new age fitness production company that supports some of the largest fitness brands and creators in the market with live broadcast, network operations, storytelling and talent. Offering the first fully-integrated model from service, media production, content, publishing, and marketing, they empower brands and instructors in the digital age. For more information on Endorphinz you can visit www.Endorphinz.net
