ENDORPHINZ Expands Into Talent Development With The Appointment of Bree Mitchell To The Executive Leadership Team
Bree will serve as the Head of Programming, Training, and Talent for Endorphinz to support clients and develop services for fitness creators.
there is a big opportunity to develop talent in the fitness industry and help elevate individuals and brands together”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa, FL – Endorphinz is thrilled to announce Bree Mitchell to its executive team as the Head of Programming, Training, and Talent. As a 20+ year fitness veteran and fitness influencer herself, Bree will start by creating best in class tools and training to help fitness talent identify their “IT” factor and learn how to unleash their superpower to create unique content, stories, and more with the mission of creating a world-wide fanbase. The first offering will come in the package of a virtual coaching certification under development that is focused on elevating talents on-camera skills for digital and live broadcast.
Bree has extensive experience in fitness instruction, programming, and training for in-club and as on-camera talent. She has worked for top brands, such as Bowflex®, Fiton App, Beachbody Live, Trigger Point Therapy, MAXPRO®, Xerciselab®, 24 Hour Fitness and most recently as The SVP of Programming for The Bay Club Company. Bree has been creating virtual content for over 10 years, building her own brand, Bod by Bree, which has 8 unique signature programs and instructor trainings, resulting in over 40K fan-followers and counting!
Co-Founder of Endorphinz, Mike Hansen, believes there is a big opportunity to develop talent in the fitness industry and help elevate individuals and brands together. Bree will be leading this charge by working directly with the Executive Leadership team on what’s next with fitness creators. We believe that we need to embrace talent and provide better support and we are investing into helping turn fitness creators into influencers, influencers into brands, and helping brands level up their talent!
Endorphinz is a fitness media and new age production company specifically dedicated to the fitness industry. We exist to produce more endorphins through fitness by elevating and expanding unique content experiences, resulting in more fans of fitness. We help the fitness industry develop, produce, and operate fitness experiences. For more information on the company go to www.Endorphinz.net
