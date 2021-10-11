Fintel Short Interest Leaderboard Identifies Most-Shorted Australian Companies
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of October 10AUSTRALIA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that identifies the most-shorted stocks by ranking companies on a number of factors such as relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Australian Short Squeeze Leaderboard provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest short interest so traders can easily identify companies with the highest negative sentiment by institutional investors. The leaderboard is also useful for identifying potential short squeeze opportunities.
Below are the list of most-shorted Australian companies as of October 10, 2021 at 11:00pm EST:
* COE / Cooper Energy Ltd. (95.26)
Cooper Energy tops this week’s list with a score of 95.26. The cost to borrow COE shares is 1.07% and the total float shorted is 7.99%, the highest of this week’s list. Official ASIC figures indicate raw short interest is 123.8M shares as of October 4, barely moving from previous reports. At current trading volume, short sellers would require 31 days to cover their positions..
* STO / Santos Ltd. (94.93)
Santos is number two on this week’s list with a score of 94.93. Like Cooper Energy, the company’s cost to borrow is a modest 1.07%, but the total float shorted is elevated at 6.95%. However, raw short interest has increased significantly over the last few reports, climbing from 84M shares at the end of September to 129M shares last week, an increase of 52% in under a month.
* DEG / DE Grey Mining Ltd. (94.04)
De Grey Mining is third on this week’s list with a score of 94.04. The cost to borrow De Grey shares is 2.4% and the total free float shorted is 4.27%. Raw short interest is 40.8M shares, up just 2% over the last month.
* NHC / New Hope Corp Ltd. (93.70)
Fourth is New Hope with a score of 93.70. New Hope has the highest cost to borrow of this week’s list, coming in at 3.45% Total shorted float is 5.19%. Raw short interest is 25.5M shares, which is slightly down over the month. Based on current trading volume, it would take short sellers 7.94 days to cover.
* BPT / Beach Energy Ltd. (93.66)
Beach Energy is last on this week’s list with a score of 93.66. The company has the lowest cost to borrow, coming in at 0.96%. The total float shorted is 7.32%, second only to Cooper Energy this week. Raw short interest is 113M shares. Raw short interest has been climbing steadily month over month since mid-September, where it was just 94M shares. This represents an increase of 20% since September, indicating a long, sustained, and increasing negative outlook for the company.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Australian Short Squeeze Leaderboard also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for retail investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co.
