SEASON 2 OF “CELEBRATING POWERHOUSE WOMEN” TO LAUNCH ON BUSINESS RADIOX®
We are excited to be a part of this series that shares amazing stories of successful women who have made, and are continuing to make, an impact in our community”DULUTH, GA, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wait is over as the second season of the popular podcast series “Celebrating Powerhouse Women” is set to return on Business RadioX.
The show salutes and recognizes women who are making an impact in the community, whether it’s in business, philanthropy, public service, or elsewhere. The first season launched in February 2020 and ran through June 2021 with 32 original episodes.
Originating from the Business RadioX® studio in Gwinnett County, the first show of the new season will air live on October 15, 2021 at 11:30 AM ET. Michelle Kang, the Vice President of the Korean American Chamber of Commerce, will be the featured guest.
“Celebrating Powerhouse Women” will then air every Friday after that with all episodes dropping on iTunes, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and other podcast platforms.
Season 2 is presented by CAB Incorporated and Capital City Home Loans, two women-led businesses based in Gwinnett County.
“We are enthusiastic about continuing our support of this trailblazing series championing women leaders,” said Terri Jondahl, CEO of CAB Incorporated.
“We are excited to be a part of this series that shares amazing stories of successful women who have made, and are continuing to make, an impact in our community,” said Tammy Shumate, Partner of Capital City Home Loans.
Both Jondahl and Shumate were featured in Season 1 of “Celebrating Powerhouse Women”. Other powerhouse women interviewed during the first season included Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwomen Nicole Love Hendrickson and her predecessor Charlotte Nash, Dr. Jann Joseph (President of Georgia Gwinnett College), Kim Hartsock (Partner at Warren Averett CPA’s), Carla Carraway (President of Precision Planning), Sarah Appleton (Principal at Wallace Engineering), Lisa Zaken (Executive Director of Leadership Gwinnett), Joy Mitchell (CEO of Office Creations), Lisa Winton (CEO of Winton Machines), Amy Wheeler (CFO of Eastside Medical Center), and Atlanta TV news legend Monica Kaufman Pearson.
Amanda Pearch, the Chief Marketing Officer of Gwinnett Business RadioX, returns as the host of the show.
“There are so many incredible stories of women leaders that we are honored to share,” said Pearch. “I look forward to continuing this inspiring series.”
To enjoy any of the episodes from the first season, visit https://businessradiox.com/series/celebrating-powerhouse-women/.
