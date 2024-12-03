Phoenix Business RadioX Welcomes New Management Under Glaive and Backlot Studios

Building Phoenix Business RadioX has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. I’m deeply grateful to our clients, listeners, and the community that trusted us to share their stories.” — Karen Nowicki

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix Business RadioX , a pioneering podcast and radio platform that has amplified the voices of Arizona's business community for over seven years, is proud to announce its acquisition by the dynamic team at Glaive and Backlot Studios . This transition marks an exciting new chapter for the platform, promising innovation, growth, and a continued commitment to empowering local businesses and thought leaders.Since its inception, Phoenix Business RadioX has been the go-to destination for leaders across technology, healthcare, education, construction, and finance to share their stories, expertise, and impact. Under the visionary leadership of Karen Nowicki, the platform has grown into a trusted brand, fostering meaningful conversations and creating connections that matter.Karen Nowicki, who founded Phoenix Business RadioX in 2017, has poured her heart, creativity, and expertise into building a community-driven media hub. From hosting countless interviews with industry pioneers to cultivating strategic partnerships that have elevated Arizona's business ecosystem, Karen's leadership has left an indelible mark on the region. Her unwavering dedication to amplifying the voices of leaders and organizations has transformed the way Arizona businesses engage with their stakeholders.“Building Phoenix Business RadioX has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career,” said Karen Nowicki. “I’m deeply grateful to our clients, listeners, and the community that trusted us to share their stories. As I pass the torch to Tyler and his talented team, I am confident they will take this platform to new heights while staying true to the spirit of collaboration and innovation that defines us.”Glaive is a platform dedicated to supporting small businesses by simplifying regulatory processes and providing essential resources. The platform aims to demystify regulatory hurdles for small businesses, offering guidance and tools to help entrepreneurs navigate complex compliance requirements.Glaive is committed to assisting "underdog" entrepreneurs in overcoming challenges and provides a variety of initiatives, including consulting and educational programs designed to empower small business owners. With a focus on innovation, Glaive continues to make a significant impact on the small business community by delivering valuable resources and solutions to help entrepreneurs thrive.“We are honored to build upon the incredible Phoenix Business RadioX legacy,” said Tyler Copenhaver-Heath, President of Glaive. “Phoenix Business RadioX has been a cornerstone of the Arizona business community, and we’re excited to bring fresh energy and resources to support its mission of connection and storytelling. Our goal is to honor Karen’s achievements while exploring new opportunities to engage listeners and foster meaningful dialogue.”Phoenix Business RadioX is ready to thrive under its new management, continuing to be a voice for businesses that shape Arizona's future.For more information about this transition or to explore collaboration opportunities, please visit Phoenix Business RadioX, Glaive, and Backlot Studios.

