RS Metrics’ EVTracker™ Data with Expanded Coverage Now Available on Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point
RS Metrics, the leading company for satellite-imagery derived analytics and trading signals for ESG, EV, Metal Equities, Global Supply Trends and Price Forecast
EVTracker™ comes to customers at a time when the EV sector is booming, yet investors only have access to quarterly production numbers that the manufacturers disclose.”STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RS Metrics announced their EVTracker™, a dataset for investors and shareholders to analyze production and activity levels at leading EV manufacturers, will now be available as a part of Bloomberg’s alternative data catalog on Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point.
— Maneesh Sagar, CEO RS Metrics
Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point is Bloomberg’s web-based data marketplace that allows Data License clients to easily discover, access and immediately use high quality, market leading content from both Bloomberg and third party providers. In September 2020, Bloomberg announced the expansion of its alternative data offering, representing a three-fold increase in the number of third-party alternative data vendors available since the product’s introduction in February 2019. The move allows Bloomberg clients to access a much-expanded catalogue of curated alternative data, uniquely positioned to provide insights in today's market environment.
RS Metrics' EVTracker™ performs quantitative analysis of high-resolution satellite and aerial imagery to deliver real-time vehicle production numbers and invaluable insights for investments and risk assessment. RS Metrics has been monitoring the manufacturing facilities of leading electric car producers such as Tesla, NIO, and BYD Auto since 2015. EVTracker™ most recently expanded the product’s capabilities to include more locations and two additional manufacturers – Kandi and Xiaopeng. The new factories monitored include Li Auto Changzhou Plant, Tesla Lathrop Plant, Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory, General Motors Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, and General Motors Orion Assembly Plant. EVTracker™ tracks and estimates monthly and quarterly production, employee cars, and container trucks stored outside – valuable insights into activity and expected outlook for any investor or shareholder.
As the electric car market is expected to increase to $1.9 trillion by 2028, according to a market research report published by Meticulous Research®, so is the demand for quality information about the expansion of the sector. By introducing EVTracker™ through Bloomberg’s Enterprise Access Point, investors, traders, and even manufacturers, looking to gain a competitive edge in EV investments, will now have access to production information in a user-friendly, standardized format. This access, combined with the other RS Metrics data available through Bloomberg’s data marketplace, such as MetalSignals™, allows for tracking performance across the EV supply chain.
“RS Metrics’ market leading EVTracker™ platform comes to customers at a time when the EV sector is booming, yet investors only have access to quarterly production numbers that the manufacturers disclose. Fast and reliable insights on EV production numbers make all the difference, ” said Maneesh Sagar, CEO of RS Metrics. “Making our data available as part of Bloomberg’s alternative data catalog allows us to address investors and asset managers’ key pain-points around insights on production and activity levels - reliability and frequency - since we provide daily updates on production levels at key manufacturers.
Additionally, EVTracker™ offers a look into all functioning elements from the EV manufacturing process on a factory level and can be extended across the supply chain if needed. When combined with other RS Metrics tracking platforms such as MetalSignals™, EVTracker™ can become a holistic value chain EV platform tracking all parts of the process – from mines to smelters to battery manufacturers to charging stations to recycling plants and more.
Customers can use EVTracker™ and its AI-driven data to gain valuable EV insights through three main use cases: measuring operational status to inform timing forecasts for live operations and production, measuring activity levels to determine production levels and market and competitor analysis, and measuring inventories and storage to inform supply and pricing forecasts.
About RS Metrics:
Founded in 2010, RS Metrics analyzes and derives data from satellite and aerial imagery to provide fundamental insights, trends and predictive signals for businesses and investors in metals, industrials, retail, commercial real estate and ESG. RS Metrics’ proprietary, patented technology platform leverages advanced computer vision and machine learning and a scaled QC workflow to generate accurate, predictive and consumable information.
Data is available in easy-to-use end-user applications, signals, and tools, and as daily data feeds for customers with quantitative focus and capabilities.
For More Information:
Contact Jonas Laeben at jonas@rsmetrics.com (VP Sales).
For Press Requests:
Contact Praveena Easwaran at praveena@rsmetrics.com.
Nilosha Pereira
RS Metrics
nilosha@rsmetrics.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook