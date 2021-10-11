Appalachia Technologies Ranks 209 in the Top 250 MSSPs Worldwide
Appalachia Technologies was named a Top 250 MSSP for 2021 by MSSP Alert – a news & research resource for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).
This achievement supports the direction and focus of our company. We have fully invested in our cybersecurity practice with our people, processes, and technologies.”MECHANICSBURG, PA, US, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mechanicsburg, PA, September 16, 2021: Today, Appalachia Technologies, a Managed IT and Cybersecurity Provider, was named a Top 250 MSSP for 2021 by MSSP Alert – a news & research resource for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs). The list tracks the world’s top managed security services providers.
— Terri Bendl
In a webcast revealing the rankings, Appalachia Technologies was highlighted – with a mention of their acquisition of Stronghold Cyber Security in 2020 and their Compliance Readiness Assessments and Remediation Services.
Metrics considered in ranking the companies includes:
• Annual recurring revenues from managed security services
• Profitability
• Business growth rate
• Cyber professional headcount
• Managed security services offered
In a prepared statement, Terri Bendl, Director of Sales & Marketing said: “This achievement supports the direction and focus of our company. We have fully invested in our cybersecurity practice with our people, processes, and technologies.” Appalachia leverages the #1 ranked MSSP tools – AT&T Cybersecurity as part of their Managed Cybersecurity (Soc-as-a-Service) offering.
To discuss your cybersecurity goals with one of our certified cybersecurity experts, contact us at info@appalachiatech.com or call 888-277-8320.
About Appalachia Technologies, LLC:
Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Appalachia was founded in 2004 and is a Best Places to Work in PA for 5 years in a row. Appalachia has been a Top 50 Fastest Growing Company in PA and has been named on the MSSP Alert Top 250 MSSPs, CRN MSP 500, and Channel Futures MSP 501 Lists. Appalachia is a SOC 2, Type II Audited company and a Registered Provider Organization (RPO).
At Appalachia Technologies, we help businesses in our community stay ahead of the latest cybersecurity threats through a combination of technology, service, and education. We begin with a security risk assessment of the environment and then we build a cyber security roadmap to identify and prioritize improvements to your overall security posture. Our managed security services allow you to focus on your business goals and objectives, while our SOC (Security Operations Center) proactively monitors, manages and responds to security events in your environment.
For more information, visit: https://appalachiatech.com
Terri Bendl
Appalachia Technologies, LLC
+1 717-918-3301
email us here